5-star Tennessee Volunteers QB commit Faizon Brandon likens himself to Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson

Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon was recently selected for the 2025 Elite 11 finals, to be held from June 17 - 19 in Los Angeles, California. Elite 11 is a premier quarterback camp, bringing together the top 20 senior high school QBs and includes advanced one-on-one quarterback instruction sessions for these prospects.

Ad

Brandon shared his views about the program during the Atlanta regional round of the event. This video was posted on Instagram by the Elite 11 account on Tuesday.

"Last year, I came in and was able to just see the drills so, I have been working on those drills through the off-season and getting better for this," Brandon said. "I came out here and just really tried to do great on what I have been working on these last few weeks, and I came out here and did that. I had a little (few) missed throws but just tried to keep the right mindset and to keep on working."

Ad

Trending

"I would say I try to... I know, I can't run like Lamar Jackson and stuff, but I try to do that, and I try to be like a playmaker like Patrick Mahomes. So, kind of mix of those two, try to model my game after that," Brandon said.

Ad

"I really just want to compete and try to win the whole thing," Brandon said on his expectations for himself at the Elite 11 finals (per Greensboro.com).

Brandon plays quarterback for Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is the top high school football player in North Carolina and the No. 2 QB in the Class of 2026. Nationally, he is ranked in the No.7th position (per On3's industry rankings).

Ad

Five-star commit Faizon Brandon set to visit Tennessee this weekend

Faizon Brandon committed to the Tennessee Vols in August. Now, he has announced his spring visit to the University of Tennessee on April 5.

"I'm down there next weekend." Brandon told Sports Illustrated."Yeah, you know (the plan is), just recruiting, also getting a better relationship with coach (Josh Heupel). Just keep on recruiting the guys that come through."

Ad

In January this year, Brandon re-affirmed his commitment to the Vols.

"I don't plan on going anywhere," he had said. "I'm working on trying to deal with my class and getting more kids committed to Tennessee so we can have a great program."

The QB has received offers from LSU, Florida State, and Alabama, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback