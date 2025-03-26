5-star WR Chris Henry Jr. reveals three schools he has "been talking to the most" despite his commitment to Ryan Day's Ohio State

Ohio State remains in prime position to secure five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., but his recruitment is far from over. While the 6-foot-5, 195-pound standout has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 2023, he continues to interact with other programs, particularly Oregon, USC and Miami.

Ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class per the On3 Industry Ranking, Henry has drawn interest from multiple powerhouse programs.

However, Ohio State remains his top choice, largely due to his strong relationship with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. Henry is confident Hartline will stay in Columbus despite outside speculation.

“Honestly, I knew (Hartline) wasn’t gonna leave,” Henry told On3. “Him being from Ohio, he bleeds Ohio State, I knew he was gonna stay, so I wasn’t really worried about it at all. We’re real close, we talk about every week. We always have good talks, chop it up, we’ve been building this relationship since eighth grade.”

Ohio State will have another opportunity to solidify its hold on Chris Henry Jr. when he visits Columbus on Apr. 5, followed by his final official visit on Jun. 20. Meanwhile, other programs are still pushing to flip him.

Henry intends to make a final decision before his senior season and will weigh multiple factors, including his comfort level, coaching development, and his mother’s trust in a program.

“It’s just where I feel comfortable at, where my mom trusts me,” Henry explained. “Coaching staff, how I’m going to be developed, those are the main things for me. I’m definitely going to sit down and talk with my mom and my peers, see what they think is best for me, just as far as where they trust me to go, where they think I’ll develop the best at.”

Despite his commitment to Ohio State, five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is keeping his options open. Oregon, USC and Miami remain in pursuit, aiming to flip the playmaker. Henry plans to visit each school this spring before his scheduled official visits—Miami on May 30, USC on Jun. 6, and Oregon on Jun. 13.

“Ever since I moved out here, a lot of teams have definitely been on me more … It’s been a little stressful,” Henry said. “It’s really just Oregon, USC and Miami right now. Those are the schools I’ve been talking to the most.”

Oregon has gained the most traction in his recruitment. The Ducks have established strong ties with Mater Dei, securing commitments from his teammates, offensive tackle Kodi Greene and defensive lineman Tomuhini Tupoi. Chris Henry Jr. remains impressed by coach Dan Lanning and new receivers coach Ross Douglas.

“The amazing atmosphere they have up there, they have an amazing coaching staff, they’re recruiting me really hard,” he said. “They’re making it known that it’s not gonna be easy for me to leave west.”

USC, located close to home, is also making a strong push, boasting the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class.

“It’s pretty cool, weather’s great out here … the coaches reach out all the time,” Chris Henry Jr. said.

Oregon holds the No. 4 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle but has yet to land a wide receiver commitment.

