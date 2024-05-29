5-star WR Dakorien Moore reveals his, Jaime Ffrench, and Kaliq Lockett's collective commitment plans among LSU, Texas, and OSU

Dakorien Moore, one of the most promising wide receiver prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, has gained significant attention from top college football programs. Initially committed to LSU since last year, Moore recently reopened his recruitment, and he joined forces with fellow five-star wide receivers Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett to explore their options collectively.

The trio has narrowed their focus to three powerhouse programs: LSU, Texas, and Ohio State. Moore explained their strategy, saying:

"Me, Khalik and Jamie have all talked about, you know, the same schools, obviously, Texas," Moore said." You know, we've been there numerous times, Ohio State and LSU as well."

Moore also revealed their discussion on the choices before making a well-informed decision about their future.

"We've talked about the benefits, advantages, and disadvantages, and ultimately we're going to see where it ends up."

Ffrench, a shining receiver at Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin, is currently the No. 25 overall player and the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He is set to visit LSU on May 31, the Miami Hurricanes on June 7, the Tennessee Volunteers on June 14, and the Texas Longhorns on June 21.

Kaliq Lockett, another top-tier talent from Sachse, Texas, is ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver nationally and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2025 class. He is also the No. 4 overall prospect in Texas, per 247Sports. He will officially visit LSU on May 31, Texas A&M on June 7, the Florida State Seminoles on June 14, and Texas on June 21.

Dakorien Moore's upcoming official visits

Dakorian Moore is preparing for a series of crucial official visits following his recent decommitment from the LSU Tigers. He will visit the Buckeyes on May 31, the Longhorns on June 14, and the Oregon Ducks on June 21 before making his decision.

As a junior in 2023, Moore recorded 71 catches for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns, playing a key role in leading Duncanville to the 6A-DI state championship. His sophomore season saw him record 44 receptions for 764 yards and six touchdowns. His performance led the Texas 6A D-I state runner-up.

Moore is ranked as the No. 5 player nationally and the No. 1 wide receiver, according to 247Sports. Many believe that the Texas native will stay home and commit to head coach Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns. Let's see what happens!