5-star WR Dakorien Moore's mother names one potential landing spot that is on 'another level'

Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore may be edging closer to announcing his commitment as the race to sign the 2025 prospect gets more interesting. Moore’s mother, Marjahn Moore, dropped a hint on which school is leading in the recruitment of her son. She named Ohio State as the school “to beat” among the options before her son.

She made this disclosure in an interview with 247Sports’ Mike Roach. She said,

“They will be very tough to beat in my eyes because they are just on another level in every way.”

The Buckeyes are noted for their tradition of producing an elite crop of receivers over the years. Landing Moore will translate to signing the No. 1 wide receiver in the second consecutive class after securing Jeremiah Smith for the 2024 class. It will also be another step in the perpetuation of the program’s legacy of recruiting and producing top receivers.

Moore withdrew last month from his commitment to the LSU Tigers, making himself available to be recruited by top college football programs. The top-5 2025 prospect announced his commitment to the Tigers in Aug. 2023, before taking a U-turn in May.

Will Dakorien Moore commit to Ohio State?

While the comments by Dakorien Moore’s mother may sound like an endorsement of Ohio State, there is no absolute guarantee until another announcement from him. The 5-ft-11-tall player still has three visits to make in June, each of which is very important.

Moore is scheduled to visit Texas on Jun. 14. The Longhorns are one of the top programs thought to have an edge in signing Moore. So is Oregon, where he will be visiting on Jun. 21. However, the Tigers are not completely out of the picture, as the 175-pounder is set for a visit to LSU on Jun. 7 per On3.

The wide receiver from Duncanville High School in Duncansville, Texas, has long been on the radar of the top programs, attracting 34 total offers. Moore is a multi-sport athlete who also runs track and has recorded long jumps. He finished his junior season with 71 receptions for 1523 yards and 18 touchdowns.

As a sophomore, he had 44 receptions for 764 yards and six touchdowns. As he gets ready for his senior season, Dakorien Moore also faces an important decision on which of the options before him to choose. Perhaps the announcement will come before the end of summer.