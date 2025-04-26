$50,000,000 worth 'Sinners' star Michael B. Jordan shares his reaction as Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony trains 

Kiyan Anthony, the son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, capped off an impressive high school basketball career and will play for the Syracuse Orange next season.

A highlight reel of Kiyan's scrimmage on Saturday was shared by 212 Playground on Instagram. He showcased his dribbling skills to create space and convert shots from deep and in the paint.

The clip got a reaction from "Sinners" star Michael B. Jordan, who has a net worth of $50,000,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth).

Hoops fans also dropped their reactions, with some comparing Kiyan to his father.

Hoops fans compare Kiyan Anthony with Carmelo after watching his practice clip (image credit: instagram/212playground)

"Look jus like a turnt up melo....if you knew him before the NBA....melo use to cook shit rec league an highschool....an I'm talking Baltimore Pennsylvania Ave shit not new York.... respectfully though," a fan commented.

"No I really watched Melo. This is a true reincarnation 🏆," one fan wrote.

"Let’s goo. We’ve been waiting for him to get to college. Young Me7o," another fan commented.

"Got a burner like his pops 🔥," a fan said.

Kiyan is the No. 34 prospect nationally, the No. 12 shooting guard in the 2025 class and the No. 1 prospect in New York, as per the On3 Industry Rankings. He received offers from top programs, including the USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, Providence Friars and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others.

However, he chose Syracuse on Nov. 15. Carmelo, who also played for the program, was interviewed by Sports Illustrated and gave his take on Kiyan's decision.

"I just want him to go have fun. Go have fun, enjoy the college experience. I want him to enjoy being a college basketball player," Anthony said in March. "That's a different type of experience. Once you experience that, then you feel like, 'OK, OK, I've got that, now it's time for me to move on.' But you can't move on until you actually experience that."

Kiyan Anthony wins the MVP Award at Jordan Brand Classic

Kiyan Anthony led Team Air to a 141-124 win against Team Flight in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18. He also earned the MVP Award following an excellent performance.

He had 26 points on 11 of 15 shooting, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. Anthony also had five rebounds in 20 minutes

He will be joined by Luke Fennell and Sadiq White at Syracuse next season.

