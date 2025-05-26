"50 ball": Hoops fans react as Jaden Hubbard shows out at the Power 106 All-Star Game with streetball legend 'The Professor' in attendance

Class of 2025 recruit Jaden Hubbard completed his senior year at SoCal Academy and is set to start his collegiate journey next season. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard turned heads with his 50-point performance at the Power 106 All-Star Game, with the streetball legend 'The Professor' in the stands.

Ad

The basketball page "The Hoop Spill" uploaded highlights on Sunday. In the highlight reel, Hubbard was seen dunking and converting shots from behind the arc in a performance that was termed "open gym practice" by The Professor.

"Jaden Hubbard who recently committed to UC Merced went for 5️⃣0️⃣ in the Power 106 All Star Game with legendary Street Ball Player ‘The Professor’ in attendance and the opposing coach 🤯 @showtime.hubb @theprofessor," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hoops fans were excited by his performance and shared their opinions in the comments section.

Hoops fans react as Jaden Hubbard shows out at the Power 106 All-Star Game with streetball legend 'The Professor' in attendance

"50 ball," commented a fan.

Ad

"mannn who is this guy lmao.. also hows this the FIRST highlight reel i see of him?? there's surely gotta be more man.. what class is he from? does he have offers? has he committed?? judging solely by this performance, I'm sure the answer to all my prev questions is yess," another fan added.

Ad

"chill hubb," commented a fan.

Another fan commented, "yea hub!"

More fans joined the conversation.

Hoops fans react as Jaden Hubbard shows out at the Power 106 All-Star Game with streetball legend 'The Professor' in attendance

"hubba u been like dat boi!!! I see u I see what it's Bout and u understand it yn.. keep growing fam can't wait to see you in college LETS GOOO.. @sportscenternext how do u not have any reels of him? gotta put him up next now," a fan commented.

Ad

A fan added, "Bro went crazy."

"damn jhubb," another fan commented.

Jaden Hubbard shared commitment news on Instagram

Hubbard announced his commitment to the UC Merced Bobcats on his Instagram on May 7, after receiving an offer on Apr. 17. He proceeded to thank the coaches in his post's caption:

"100% committed! thank you to Coach Pham, Coach JC, and Coach Jay for believing in me, let’s work. go cats! 💙💛 #agtg," he captioned the post.

Ad

While his stats from last season are not available, Hubbard was named the Team MVP and selected to the First Team all-Trinity League in the 2023-24 season. He averaged 21 points, five rebounds, and two steals while shooting 45.0% from behind the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More