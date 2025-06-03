5x NBA Champ Derek Fisher inspires high school team with  fascinating story about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in ninth grade [VIDEO]

Five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher shared an inspiring message with his high school team on Sunday, using a powerful story about three-time NBA All-Star and 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In a video posted to his Instagram in collaboration with Crespi Hoops, Fisher recalled how SGA was once cut from his JV team, an example he used to inspire the players he was addressing.

"SGA had been cut from JV in ninth grade." Fisher said. "And it's a lot of people right here and on campus that concern themselves a lot with which team they are on in the ninth grade, tenth grade and 11th grade, as though your basketball journey is defined by what happens to you while you're here.

"And clearly, if somebody that didn't make his JV team in the ninth grade, can become the MVP of the NBA. Then, what happened then has no bearing on who you're going to be."

Fisher pointed out that in SGA's case, getting cut from a team is outside a player's control. Instead of dwelling on it, he encouraged his players to shift their focus to the things they can control, like their attitude, work ethic and daily improvement.

"Don't overreact, overthink or stress over things that you cannot control. All you can control is your improvement, your process, getting better, working hard for yourself, for your family, for the team and for the program."

Derek Fisher is the head coach at the Crespi High School in Encino, California. In the just concluded 2024/2025 season, he led the team to a 21-9 record.

Derek Fisher coaches former NBA champion Matt Barnes' twins and his stepkids through marriage to Gloria Govan

Former NBA star Matt Barnes' twins, Carter and Isaiah, currently attend Crespi High School and play for the school's basketball team, the Crespi Celts, coached by five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher. Fisher married the twins' mother and Barnes' ex, Gloria Govan, in 2021.

The twins concluded their sophomore year last term, and both had relatively great seasons. Isaiah Barnes averaged 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Carter, on the other hand, averaged 11.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.7apg and 1.5spg.

