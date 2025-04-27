6’4’’ freshman Ella Peper impresses with dominant display on both ends at GUAA Session 1

Class of 2028 recruit Ella Peper already stands 6-foot-4 tall and plays for Dexter Southfield High School. The wing/shooting guard started her career in the seventh grade and shot 100% from beyond the arc in the first half of her seventh-grade season.

Ad

Peper continued to show glimpses of her skills at the GUAA Session 1, representing the Bay State Jaguars. The famous basketball page SLAM High School shared some highlights of Peper on Sunday as she was seen converting shots from deep, grabbing offensive rebounds for second-chance points and blocking shots:

Ad

Trending

"6’4” Freshman Ella Peper is NEXT UP 📈 She’s been getting busy at GUAA Session 1 🚨 @uanextgirlshoops @uabasketball," the post was captioned.

In her last season with Dexter Southfield, the freshman averaged 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per contest to win the All-New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) award. She also led her team to a 22-6 season.

The athletic director and head coach of Dexter Southfield, Kristen Campopiano, talked about Peper's beginnings in a conversation with AOL last year:

Ad

“Her first year she played for me as a seventh grader, she didn’t play a ton,” Campopiano said. She would come in and I want to say she was 100% from the 3-point line for the first half of the season. And she was just automatic, but that is really all she did."

"And then the team made a big deal of it, she was like, ‘No! I can’t shoot, now I can’t shoot.’ I’m like, ‘Stop it. That’s why you’re going in.’ This really isn’t normal to be perfect from the 3-point line for half the season.”

Ad

Ella Peper has offers from more than 15 Division I programs. These include Kentucky Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles, Louisville Cardinals, Alabama Crimson Tide and Purdue Boilermakers, among others.

Ella Peper talks about Kentucky signee Kaelyn Carroll

Kaelyn Carroll, the No. 18 player in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), signed for the Wildcats on November 13. Furthermore, she was also a friend of Ella Peper, playing in AAU with the Bay State Jaguars.

Ad

Last year, Kentucky women's basketball head coach Kenny Brooks visited one of Carroll's games at the NEPSAC Tournament. Peper claimed that people confuse them sometimes:

“We’re just saying we are (related) now,” Ella Peper said. “Just as a joke, because so many people ask us. But it’s funny because we play the same, we talk the same, walk the same, same number, same team, same jersey, all of it. People mistake us a lot.”

Carroll is the only player signed by the Wildcats from the Class of 2025. They also acquired Tonie Morgan from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on April 15 through the transfer portal

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More