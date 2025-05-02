6-foot-4 Class of 2026 center Taylor Sofilkanich commits to Duke Blue Devils over joining sister Ashley Sofilkanich at Michigan 

Taylor Sofilkanich, a four-star center in the Class of 2026, committed to the Duke Blue Devils. Her elder sister, Ashley Sofilkanich, transferred to Michigan from Bucknell in April.

Taylor announced her commitment through an Instagram post in collaboration with SportsCenter NEXT on Thursday.

"The Sisterhood🤍💙#committed," the caption read.

The news got a reaction from her future teammate and Duke Blue Devils signee Emilee Skinner, who added three smiling emojis.

Emilee Skinner delighted with Taylor Sofilkanich's decision to commit to Duke (Image: IG/taylor.sof)

Last season, Ashley played 31 games and averaged 19.7 points on 50.3% shooting, including 26.3% from beyond the arc, along with 8.4 rebounds, three assists, 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocks in 31.8 minutes per game. One of her best performances was in the Patriot League Championship semifinal on March 11, where she recorded 28 points, six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block. She shot 78.6% and knocked down 6 of 9 free throws.

In her freshman season, the 6-foot-3 forward started 28 of 31 games and averaged 12.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.0 spg and 1.9 bpg. She shot 45.1%, including 25.0% from behind the 3-point line.

Her sister, Taylor, listed her top 10 colleges on March 4. The list included NC State, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Indiana, TCU, West Virginia, Miami and Penn State.

Taylor Sofilkanich finishes her junior season at St. John Vianney High School

Taylor Sofikanich is the No. 40 prospect nationally (according to 247Sports), and averaged 11.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in her junior year at St. John Vianney High School (New Jersey).

She led the Lancers to a 15-7 overall record and 0-2 in the New Jersey Section New Jersey Shore B-North Basketball League, where they finished second.

In the 2025 NJSIAA Girls Basketball State Championships, No. 4-seeded St. John Vianney High School recorded an 83-30 win over No. 13-seeded Mount St. Mary Academy on Feb. 18 in the first round. The Lancers also defeated No. 5-seeded Bishop Eustace Prep 69-39 in the quarterfinal round on March 3.

However, they were knocked out in the semifinal round by Paul VI 56-52 three days later.

Sofilkanich is a multi-sport athlete who also represents St. John Vianney High School in volleyball as the middle hitter.

