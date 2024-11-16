6×NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal's son signs with Andy Enfield's SMU Mustangs

Jermaine O'Neal Jr., son of six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal, has officially signed with Andy Enfield and the SMU Mustangs.

This came a few weeks after he announced his commitment to the program in September. The school soon made the signing official and welcomed him on Instagram.

The consensus four-star small forward is considered the No. 111-ranked recruit from the Class of 2025. Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is also the No. 25 small forward and the No. 9 player in Texas, per On3 Industry Rankings. He picked Enfield's program over Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

O'Neal Jr.'s commitment to SMU signaled the school's string of recruiting successes, with the school now having its most successful recruiting class yet. His Dynamic Prep teammate, four-star center Jaden Toombs, soon followed suit.

After the commitments from Toombs and O'Neal Jr., four-star power forward Nigel Walls announced his commitment to the school. Four-star small forward BJ Davis-Ray soon followed.

Andy Enfield, who used to coach for USC, has already produced several NBA players, which attracted many to commit to SMU. However, he has only got the commitment of four-star players at the school, with five-star commitments remaining elusive.

Andy Enfield and staff were major factors in Jermaine O'Neal Jr.'s decision to join SMU

When Jermaine O'Neal Jr. chose SMU in September, he spoke with 247Sports regarding his decision. He revealed that a significant factor was Coach Enfield, who coached other NBA star kids like Bronny James, son of LeBron James, and DJ Rodman, son of Dennis Rodman, back in USC.

"Coach Enfield and his staff were a significant part of my decision," Jermaine O'Neal Jr said. "Over the past two years, I have admired their pro-like mindset. Their track record of sending players to the NBA really stood out to me. I believe they can help me reach my full potential because the love and support I've received from the SMU staff has been unparalleled."

"They see something special in me and I am eager to prove myself during my senior year and beyond. Their belief in my ability to make an immediate impact while continuing to develop my game is incredibly motivating." he added.

The 6-5 small forward also noted that SMU's move to the ACC attracted him to the school. O'Neal Jr. added that he believed SMU had the "perfect environment" for him to develop himself on and off the court.

