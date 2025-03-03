$681,000 NIL-valued tennis sensation Anna Frey shares her reaction to brother Charles Frey's closely contested victory for Utah

Standout high school tennis star Anna Frey shared her reaction to her brother Charles’ latest victory on her Instagram story. Frey shared the screenshot of the game’s final result from her father, Tanner’s Instagram story, adding two fiery emojis as a caption.

Anna Frey's reaction to her brother's win

Anna Frey’s brother, Charles, is a freshman at Utah and a member of the Utes’ tennis team. He was a four-star recruit out of high school.

As a junior, he ranked No. 1 in the state of Utah, earning three national-level singles titles and four level-four sectional titles. He also won the doubles titles at level four, reaching a career peak as the No. 17 junior nationally.

Charles secured the victory for the Utes’ men’s tennis team, winning his three-set match against Denver’s Theo Coats at the No. 6 spot. He dropped the first set 4-6 but rallied to win the second and third sets 6-4 and 6-3, respectively.

Anna Frey’s tennis prospects and NIL value

Anna Frey is a social media sensation and one of the nation’s top prospects in tennis. She caught national attention in the buildup to Super Bowl LVIII for her resemblance to quarterback Brock Purdy.

This earned her an invitation to the Super Bowl. She has remained a nationally recognized figure ever since, mostly for her talent as a tennis player and presence on social media.

Frey has a massive social media following, with 840,000 followers on Instagram and over 2 million on TikTok. This, as well as her sporting talent, has seen her NIL value at $681,000, per On3.com. She has signed three major NIL deals, with Head USA and Fila in December, and another with Nerds in February.

With these deals and her valuation, On3 ranks Anna Frey at No. 10 among female NIL earners. Frey is rated a five-star prospect by tennisrecruiting.net, ranking at No. 6 nationally in the 2026 class and No. 1 in the Mountain Region.

Frey has committed to play college tennis at the University of North Carolina. Announcing the decision on Instagram, she wrote:

“So soo happy to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 tennis at the University of North Carolina! Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for all the love and support from day 1. Can’t wait for this next chapter in life.”

The Utah native, standing at 5-foot-9, attends Farmington High School in Farmington, Utah, where her brother also attended high school.

