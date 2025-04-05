6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal turns up to support SMU Mustangs-bound son at the Chipotle Nationals

Six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal was at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana. He was there to support his son, Jermaine O’Neal Jr., in Dynamic Prep’s 83-64 win over Prolific Prep in the semifinal of the Chipotle Nationals.

In a post shared by NBAfuturestartsnow on Instagram, O'Neal Sr. was seen laser-focused as his son was on the court.

The former Indiana Pacers man must have been proud with what he saw as Dynamic Prep took home the win, with Chris Nwuli leading the team with 20 points and six rebounds.

O’Neal Sr. is one of the best-ever to play for the Pacers, and his kids, O’Neal Jr. and Asija O’Neal, are already on the path to success, with the former excelling with Dynamic Prep, while the latter plays volleyball.

O’Neal Sr. is the current coach of Dynamic Prep, and under his tutelage, the team is making a loud noise in the Chipotle Nationals in just its first appearance after three years of existence.

The team entered the Chipotle Nationals with a 31-4 record, and it has been a jolly easy ride so far. Dynamic Prep announced its arrival by beating defending national champion Montverde Academy 67-52 in its first game, with O’Neal Jr dropping 10 points.

After that, Dynamic Prep defeated second-seed Link Academy 74-55 in the quarterfinal, with O’Neal Jr. racking up another 10 points. Then, in the semifinal on Friday, Dynamic Prep beat Prolific Prep 83-64 to seal their place in the final of the Chipotle Nationals.

Is Jermaine O’Neal the best basketball dad?

O’Neal Sr. is one of the greatest players to grace the NBA. His versatility, grit and pace were some key attributes of his game. And now, O’Neal Jr. is trying to create a name for himself. But at every step of the way, O’Neal has been there to guide him to make the right decision

The former Pacers star is no stranger to posting his kids or praising them on social media.

In fact, he is heavily involved in their lives. Just some weeks ago, he shared a cute post on Instagram talking about how proud he is of his children.

“The greatest achievement of my life has been the privilege of being a father to Jermaine O'Neal Jr. and Asjia O’Neal. Not just a father by title, but an active, present, and engaged father—always there in their happiest, saddest, and most curious moments. Watching them grow, learn, and chase their dreams has been the most rewarding part of my journey.

“To say that I’m proud of them would be a massive understatement; my heart swells with pride every single day because of who they are and who they are becoming.”

O’Neal Jr. has already committed to SMU Mustangs, and he will look to continue his growth there.

In the meantime, he will look to end the season on a high with Dynamic Prep by winning the Chipotle Nationals.

