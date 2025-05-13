6x Pro Bowler Donovan McNabb's son Donovan McNabb Jr. receives an offer from Lance Leipold's Kansas

Class of 2027 wide receiver prospect Donovan McNabb Jr. received an offer from the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday, an On3 report revealed. Lance Leipold and his staff are betting early on the Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Arizona) sophomore.

McNabb's father, Donovan McNabb, played quarterback in the NFL for 13 seasons. Ahead of his junior high school season, the unranked wideout prospect has started receiving offers from the top Power 4 programs, including Arizona, Iowa State, and Minnesota.

He has also received an offer from his dad's former teammate with the Philadelphia Eagles, Michael Vick. Vick now coaches Norfolk State, and is interested in recruiting his old teammate's kid.

At 5-foot-11 and 160 lbs, Donovan McNabb Jr. might appear undersized but his growth ceiling is high considering he's still only a sophomore.

The star wideout is the heir to an illustrious football career that saw his dad establish himself as a franchise legend with the Eagles. He led the team to a Super Bowl berth in 2005 before retiring with a franchise record of 37,276 passing yards.

McNabb's alma mater, Syracuse, had also extended an offer to his son. He was an Orange for five seasons from 1994 to 1998. However, Kansas is an early leader in this recruitment process, given the program's recent focus on Arizona as a talent pipeline.

Kansas has been able to recruit top prospects like Carter Lavrusky, Aundre Gibson, DJ Warner and 2025 Brophy Prep prospect, Anderson Kopp, out of Arizona.

Donovan McNabb Jr.’s sophomore season and Brophy Prep's NFL legacies

Donovan McNabb Jr. was part of Brophy Prep's successful campaign last season. He made nine catches for 83 yards, and a touchdown as the team went 10-3.

He is also not the only NFL legacy playing football at Brophy Prep. With him in the wide receiver room are class of 2026 prospects, Devin Fitzgerald and Daylen Sharper.

Fitzgerald’s dad is none other than former Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Sharper, on the other hand, is the son of former New Orleans Saints safety Darren Sharper.

Fitzgerald tallied 52 catches for 720 yards and nine touchdowns for Brophy Prep last season. He's also on the radar of top college programs like Arizona State, Florida State, and Clemson. Meanwhile, Sharper, a dual-sport prodigy in football and basketball, raked in 846 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

