7-foot-1 center Leo Curtis reveals his reason for leaving Bobby Hurley's Arizona State for Big Ten side: "It was the right fit."

The 7-foot-1 center Leo Curtis, previously pledged to Arizona State, has now committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The 19-year-old Iceland native reopened his recruitment in April, parting ways with Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils.

Ad

On Wednesday, he made the decision to take his talents to Lincoln, where he'll suit up for Fred Hoiberg and the Cornhuskers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In an interview with On3, Leo Curtis revealed the reason behind choosing Nebraska.

"I chose Nebraska because the basketball fit matches my strengths and the coach does a great job using the unique skills each player brings," Curtis said. "I believe the coaching staff can help me keep developing and take my game to the next level. I'm also excited to compete in front of Husker Nation. The energy and support from the fans looks amazing."

Ad

Curtis' decision to commit to Nebraska wasn't something he had mapped out in advance, and he didn't even see it coming. In fact, he had visits lined up to Washington and Texas, but everything changed after he stopped in Lincoln.

His visit to Nebraska left such a strong impression that just two days later, he made his decision and canceled the rest of his visits.

"I was going to take more visits, but Nebraska really had everything I needed, and it was the right fit, so there was no reason to visit more schools," he said.

Ad

With the addition of Leo Curtis, Nebraska now has two prep signees, as he joins Quentin Rhymes. Coach Fred Hoiberg and the Cornhuskers have also been active in the transfer portal this offseason, bolstering their roster with six new additions.

These are Ugnius Jarusevicius from Central Michigan, Jared Garcia from Tulsa and Kendall Blue from St. Thomas among others.

Leo Curtis played in the Icelandic Subway League

Though he's arriving as a freshman, Leo Curtis brings a unique level of experience to the Cornhuskers. The four-star center spent the 2023-24 season playing in Iceland's Subway League, where he suited up for IR Reykjavik. With the team, he averaged 15.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Ad

Curtis was also featured on the Icelandic national team in the U20 Euro Championships. He averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

With his unique combination of size, skill and experience, Curtis will definitely be a valuable addition to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big Ten Conference next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More