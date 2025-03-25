"8 total yards": Fans react to high school football highlights of internet sensation Ashton Hall going viral for his morning routine

Internet sensation Ashton Hall continues to dominate online conversations following a flash from his past as a high school and college football player. Hall initially went viral for sharing his daily morning routine, which involves activities like mouth taping and ice water face dunking.

However, a highlight from his football-playing days in high school, as well as his college stats, have sparked conversations among fans on social media, particularly on Instagram.

An Instagram user, Hammerhamman, expressed shock at Hall’s stat of eight total yards over two seasons of college football. They wrote:

“8 total yards.”

Others were similarly surprised, like Clevelandmark, who wrote about Hall’s total carries:

“6 carries in two years?! He didn’t play anything.”

Meanwhile, another Instagram user, Marchenderson35, thinks that with his new fitness routine, Hall may be able to go pro. They wrote:

“What happened in college????? What going on? Now body building should do that. Go pro.”

Darocket18 thinks his college stats shouldn’t have been included in the post, commenting:

“Why yall put his college stats.”

Hall’s college stats and the hate he’s getting for it do not matter to B.riley05 since he’s getting money now. They wrote:

“Yall hating on a man getting money.”

The joke about Hall getting back into football in the NFL was taken a notch further by Lilwoah, who suggested the Dallas Cowboys might use him. They commented:

"Hell, the Dallas Cowboys might use him.”

Reactions to Ashton Hall's football highlights

Ashton Hall is a native of Jacksonville, Florida. He started his football at First Coast High School. Hall played running back and was able to proceed to Division I college football, playing two seasons for the Alcorn State Braves in 2014 and 2015. His dreams of becoming a pro could not materialize, however, as he failed to make it to the NFL.

Ashton Hall’s high school stats

As a senior with the First Coast Buccaneers, Ashton Hall rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. He averaged 7.24 yards per carry and 21.7 yards per game, per MaxPreps. Following his failure to make it to the NFL, a lack of athletic activities affected Hall’s body as he gained significant weight, prompting his friends to poke fun at him.

Reacting to the jokes by his friends, Hall became determined to return his body to peak condition, motivated by his old athletic figure. Today, he is focused on motivating young men to take control of their lives by sharing his strict routine with followers online.

