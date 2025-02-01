"A generational kid for sure": Hoops fans react as Aaliyah Chavez caps off her final home game in style 

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 played her final high school home game for Monterey against the Lubbock Cooper Pirates. The Pirates exacted revenge, defeating the Plainsmen 63-56 on Friday after their 63-57 defeat in December.

Despite the loss, Chavez put on another offensive masterclass as she was seen displaying impressive footwork to finish in the paint, convert tough 3-pointers off the dribble, steal the ball and score on a fastbreak and grab offensive rebounds for second chance points in the highlights uploaded by the famous basketball page Overtime Select on Saturday:

The hoops fans were in awe of her performance, realizing that this would be the last time they see Chavez play at home.

Hoops fans react as Aaliyah Chavez caps off her final home game in style (Credits: @the__aaliyah_chavez)

"She’s a generational kid for sure 🔥 she’s made her mark like no one else I can remember," a fan said.

"Perfect player imo. She'll be one of the best if she keeps her head and attitude straight. These moves aren't done by his players. imo she could take on a boy's team and still finish with double points, one of the best players in women's basketball. Ppl talked about Caitlin, now they'll talk about Aaliyah for sure," another fan said.

"That's a pro hop right there. Not even guys can do that right," one fan said.

Other fans talked about her collegiate career:

"I feel like she would be good at sc or Texas," a fan said.

"UCLA," another fan said.

"Come to LSU," one fan said.

Where could we see Aaliyah Chavez next season?

According to On3, the Lubbock, TX native has received 11 offers from programs including Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas, LSU, UCLA, Texas Tech and Oklahoma, among others.

The publisher's recruitment prediction machine has put Oklahoma and UCLA as frontrunners to land Chavez with 37.0% and 32.3% predictions respectively. They are followed by Texas Tech with a 9.8% probability, and LSU and Texas with an 8.2% chance apiece.

The rest of the colleges have less than 1% prediction to land the 5-foot-9 point guard. Which program do you think Aaliyah Chavez will choose to play for?

