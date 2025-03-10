"A lot of good DL come out of Michigan": Elite EDGE excited after getting offer from Sherrone Moore's program

Three-star edge rusher Tariq Boney is one of the latest targets of Michigan in the 2026 class and got an offer from the Wolverines on Jan. 25. The standout from St. John’s High School (Washington, D.C.) is scheduled to visit Sherrone Moore’s program for the first time on April 5.

“It felt great to get that offer," Boney told On3's EJ Holland on Friday. "A lot of good defensive linemen come out of Michigan."

An interesting aspect of Boney’s recruitment is how the Wolverines discovered him. According to Michigan recruiting insider Sam Webb, the Wolverines coaching staff initially attended a basketball game to watch four-star edge rusher Carter Meadows play for Gonzaga against St. John’s. However, during that visit, they seemingly took notice of Boney as well, as he received an offer shortly after.

Boney could be a valuable addition to Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class, which currently lacks an edge rusher commitment. The Wolverines have three commitments in this cycle and rank No. 34 in the nation.

Recruiting insiders reveal Michigan's push for Tariq Boney

Tariq Boney received an offer from Michigan less than two months ago, but the Wolverines have already made him a priority. According to Michigan recruiting insider Sam Webb, Sherrone Moore and his staff are "all over" him.

Boney is the No. 77 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 4 in Washington D.C., according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

"Boney is a guy who is another winter evaluation who has emerged as a top target," Michigan recruiting insider Steve Lorenz wrote. "He is a little unique compared to most of the other guys that we're going to talk about as far as edge players. Whereas Boney is probably closer to maybe being filled out, but has just that elite, get to the quarterback athleticism. He's just an elite, third down, pass rusher type guy."

As of now, Penn State is considered the leader in Boney's recruitment with a 71.1% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3. He also holds offers from Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia, Indiana, Duke and Tennessee. While Michigan’s chances sit at just 1.1% for now, that number could rise as his recruitment progresses.

