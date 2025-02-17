“A lot of legacy behind it": Elite wide receiver leans toward Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Spain Park High School wide receiver Corey Barber remains unranked in the 2026 class but Kalen DeBoer's Alabama wasted no time targeting him early by extending an offer on Tuesday. The in-state standout sees this scholarship as particularly meaningful, given his Alabama roots.

“It means a lot being from Bama,” Barber said, via Touchdown Alabama. “A lot of legacy behind it.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound WR got the call from Alabama wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and defensive line coach Freddie Roach for the scholarship, which remains a huge turning point in his recruitment.

“I was shocked,” Barber said, via Tuscaloosa News. “I was lost for words just knowing I grew up an Alabama fan. So it was really a dream come true.”

The Crimson Tide are the frontrunners in Barber's recruitment with a 67.8% chance of securing his pledge. Besides Alabama, he listed Miami, Ole Miss, Auburn and West Virginia as his top schools.

Corey Barber raves about Alabama wide receiver room

Corey Barber grew up supporting Alabama due to its reputation for developing elite WRs like Jaylen Waddle, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith.

“Alabama is known for being WRU,” Barber said, via Touchdown Alabama. “They produce the best guys at receiver, and it’s a great place to go to get ready for the league.”

Besides raving about the Crimson Tide's receiver room, Barber has also developed a bond with the program's defensive back-turned-WR Jaylen Mbakwe.

“That speed he has is different,” Barber said, via Tuscaloosa News. “He’s a great route runner. I really feel like he could be some real help in that receiver room, you know, just being a deep threat and a guy that can change the game.”

Barber didn’t secure a ranking from major recruiting channels but he finished his junior season in 2024 with 1,429 yards and 17 touchdowns on 74 receptions. If he commits to Alabama, he might become the next big receiver for the Crimson Tide. The school lost the commitments of multiple prospects in the 2026 class and sits with only one player in four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson.

