"A lot more work to do": Former NBA player Raja Bell shares his reaction to son Tai Bell getting noticed as a high school freshman hooper

Former NBA player Raja Bell's son, Tai Bell, is beginning to draw attention with his consistently impressive performances for Mater Lakes Academy. The 6-foot-3 freshman guard is averaging 25.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 steals per game this season.

To spotlight his brilliant performances, Maxpreps shared a post on Thursday highlighting Tai's stats while also drawing a connection to his father's NBA career. The post also included a brief documentary of Tai's career, covering his profile, stats, qualities and college offers. The post also showcased Tai in action on the court, dribbling through opponents to get buckets, scoring 3s and combining well with teammates.

As expected, the post drew plenty of reactions, including a proud comment from Tai's dad, Raja Bell:

"Proud of you @taiboogeib A lot more work to do!😤." He said.

Some fans also showed their support and admiration for the young star:

"Awesome Tai!!! Keep Grinding!! 👏👏🔥.” One fan said.

"Keep Killing 🔥🔥." Another said.

"Damn, got a 5 ⭐ son in basketball and a son 5⭐ in football 🧬 go crazy. One fan said, referencing Raja Bell's other son, Dia Bell, also turning heads in football.

Some fans, though, seemed unimpressed:

"Max preps post former athlete's sons like we are supposed to be impressed by them. 🥱😴. One fan said.

"Call me when he closelines someone." Another said

Former NBA player Raja Bell shares his reaction to son Tai Bell (Image vis Instagram @maxpreps)

Tai Bell is making a name for himself as one of the top scorers in the Class of 2028.

He's ranked third in scoring, having dropped 30 or more points in seven games and recorded eight double-doubles. Despite being early in his high school career, he's Tai is a key player for the Bears, and college programs are sending in their offers.

Former NBA player Raja Bell's Son, Dia Bell, committed to Texas

Former NBA player Raja Bell has made his mark as a professional athlete, having spent 12 years in the NBA. It's not surprising now to see his sons following his footsteps, also in a bid to carve out their own paths in their chosen sports.

Dia Bell, a five-star quarterback for the American Heritage Patriots, is the latest to take a significant step in his athletic journey after committing to Texas. As one of the top 10 football prospects in the Class of 2026, Dia was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.

In fact, his commitment to Texas came at the expense of over 30 college offers, including top programs like Arkansas, Florida, Louisville, Indiana and North Carolina, among others.

