“A man amongst boys out there”: Hoops fans impressed by Marcus Johnson as Ohio State commit goes off for 40 points vs. Avon Lake

Ohio State commit Marcus Johnson was in his element on Wednesday, scoring 37 points to lead Garfield Heights to a commanding 87-43 victory over Avon Lake. On Thursday, Slam HS shared a post that highlighted Johnson’s performance. As expected, the post attracted many comments from impressed fans.

Many fans were outrightly singing Marcus Johnson’s praises.

“Mr. Ohio - he is a man amongst boys,” one fan said.

“Nobody can stay in front of him. Best in the state hands down 🗣️.” another said.

“He so unpredictable too yea Marc 🔥, " another said.

“Yesssir 🔥🔥 eat up 🍴 boy really a prolemmmm,” another said.

Some fans were, however, of the opinion that while Marcus Johnson was brilliant, Avon Lake was also poor.

“He’s a bucket but Avon Lake though 😂, " one fan said.

“Bro had 40, n the other team had 43 😂😂 2k type shit," another said.

“All the Avon seniors gone remember he ruined they season 🌪️” another said.

Marcus Johnson has been a crucial part of the Bulldogs this season, leading them to a 20-2 record. With the victory against Avon Lake, they are in the district final in the 2025 OHSAA boys basketball state championship. They’ll play Highland High School on Saturday.

“That may be one of the best basketball players I have ever seen”: Avon Lake coach Eric Smith on Ohio commit Marcus Johnson

Marcus Johnson’s standout performance against Avon Lake impressed not only fans but also his opponents. Avon Lake coach Eric Smith was particularly amazed.

"I’ve been a head coach for 26 years now, and that may be one of the best basketball players I have ever seen," Smith said.

"He controls the game and does everything just so effortlessly. We had a plan to make life as hard as we could for him and DeVaughn Jackson, but they just started hitting 3s, and everything you wanted to do just went out the window."

Marcus Johnson, a 6-foot-2 point guard, hit nine of the Bulldogs' 17 3-pointers in the game.

