"A mix between LeBron and a young Kevin Garnett": NBA Analyst explores No. 1 prospect AJ Dybantsa's potential as a pro baller 

Many scouts and colleges admire the qualities of the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa. The Utah Prep player has been consistent with his court performances and remains the only top 3 prospect who has not committed to a program yet.

During an appearance on the 'Church Ball: A BYU Hoops Pod' on Friday, NBA draft analyst Matt Babcock talked about AJ Dybantsa's style of play and compared him to 4x NBA Champ LeBron James and the 2008 NBA Champ Kevin Garnett:

"He just blew me away. I mean his size, his physicality, his explosion, you know. And his ball skills, I mean I keep bringing up LeBron, he's got the physical tools and skill set that excites you for a guy at this age but he's also kind of like a mix between LeBron and like a young Kevin Garnett."

Babcock also claimed that AJ Dybantsa would be a more "versatile big man" than LeBron James:

"I think he's gonna be a little bit more of a versatile big man than LeBron. LeBron at the same stage was like a 6-7/8 freak of nature point guard and I don't see AJ being a guard. I think he's probably more of a 4, put him at 3, put him at 5, kind of put him anywhere, but I think where he's probably best is as a versatile kind of on ball 4-man."

AJ Dybantsa has been putting up good numbers on the court for his school and Team USA. He led Team USA to two gold medals at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship and the FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey, averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest and shooting 58.7%.

Dybantsa has played two games for Utah Prep and is averaging a double-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

What do the scouts say about AJ Dybantsa?

The Director of Scouting for 247Sports, Adam Finkelstein, commended Dybantsa's pull-up game and claimed that on his day, no other high school player has better potential than him:

"Dybantsa possesses a lethal pull-up game with a high release and a smooth ball rotation. He's been a celebrated prospect since before he entered high school. If he continues on his current path, then there's no one in high school basketball with more potential than him," Finkelstein said.

While talking to ESPN's Paul Biancardi, Dybantsa stated that he will make a decision on his collegiate career in December.

