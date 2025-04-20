“A proven winner”: Fans impressed as Geno Auriemma’s UConn get 5-star Kelis Fisher for next season

UConn signee Kelis Fisher is the No. 17 prospect in the nation, as per the On3 Industry Rankings. The 5-foot-8 point guard, who signed with the Huskies on Jan. 27, 2023, will join them next season, as she concluded an impressive high school career.

Ballislife posted some highlights from Fisher's performance at the Jordan Brand Classic, displaying her excellent ball-handling skills as she looked unstoppable in the paint, weaving her way through the traffic to convert tough shots.

"The NCAA Champs got ANOTHER 5 ⭐️ coming in 🤯🤯@killa_kcrossover is the next announcement for the Girls Ballislife All American Game 😤It’s all going down May 3rd in Long Beach, CA 🌊🏝️," Ballislife captioned on Saturday.

Hoops fans were pleased by Fisher's performance and shared their reactions in the comments section.

Fans impressed as Geno Auriemma’s UConn get 5-star Kelis Fisher for next season (image credit: instagram/ballislife)

"Dawg! A proven winner in AAU & HS National 🏆 🔥🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"Gino about to win 4 championships in a row @uconnwbb they will be champions next year as well," another fan commented.

"nah she too tough man i seen her play for img and it's incredible how hard working she is. extremely humble and speaks volumes with her performances on the court," one fan wrote.

Here are other fan reactions:

"this ain't the only highlight I've seen of fisher but I'm astounded as to how less highlights she has compared to other top prospects in her class. the way moves the ball and the court vision is something different entirely. uconn got a gem in her," a fan said.

"#1 Seeds/League Dominators will be KY and UConn and we will see them in the championship game next season," one fan wrote.

"Cold 🥶," a fan commented.

Kelis Fisher's performance not enough to seal the win for Team Air at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

Kelis Fisher represented Team Air at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on April 12. Other top prospects, including Stanford Cardinals signee Agot Makeer, IMG Academy teammate and Tennessee Volunteers signee Deniya Prawl and LSU Tigers signee ZaKiyah Johnson, played alongside her.

Fisher finished with 23 points on 8-for-20 shooting, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. She added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes. However, it was not enough as Team Flight won 126-108.

Fisher is the only player signed by UConn in the 2025 class.

