"A true standout": Grind Session co-founder praises Seattle Storm's Madison Conner as she becomes first circuit player to be drafted in the WNBA

Grind Session co-founder Scott Waldrup has praised former TCU guard Madison Conner on becoming the first Grind Session player to be drafted in the WNBA. Conner was selected by the Seattle Storm in the third round (29th overall) of the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday.

In a press release by Grind Session, Waldrup said:

“Madison was a true standout during her time with the Grind Session. She set the bar high and defined the standard for all those who have followed in her footsteps. Now, she has an opportunity to take her development to another level, which is what you hope to do when you go to the WNBA. We couldn’t be more excited for her and can’t wait to see all the great things she’s going to do for Seattle.”

Conner, standing at 5-foot-11, spent the last two seasons at TCU. She led the NCAA in three-pointers in the 2024-25 season with 128. She also set the program’s record for most three-pointers in a season, earning a selection to the 2025 All-Big 12 First Team.

Madison Conner becomes the first Grind Session player to be drafted in the WNBA

Furthermore, she achieved the third-highest scoring average in the Horned Frogs’ history with an average of 16.4 points per game. She also reached the fourth-most three-pointers in the annals of the program with 227. She was formerly an Arizona Wildcat before transferring to TCU.

From Arizona to TCU: Madison Conner’s journey to the WNBA

An Arizona native, Madison Conner started her high school career at Gilbert Perry where, as a junior, she earned The Arizona's Republic’s 2020 All-Arizona honors. She transferred to Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona for her senior year before reclassifying to enter college early. She enrolled at Arizona in January 2021, spending three seasons before transferring to TCU as a junior.

Her coach at Gilbert Perry, Andrew Curtis, spoke to The Republic following her selection in the draft. He said,

“Amazing, so proud of her. Hardest working player I have ever coached. All credit to her. Handled all the adversity from her early days at Arizona to finish strong at TCU. She never wavered.”

Madison Conner is not the only Horned Frog that got drafted. Hailey Van Lith was selected by the Chicago Sky the No. 11 overall pick. Both players became the second and third draft picks in TCU history, following Sandora Irvin’s No. 3 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury in 2005.

Conner and Van Lith were instrumental in guiding TCU to its first Elite Eight appearance this season.

