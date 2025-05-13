Oklahoma Sooners commit Aaliyah Chavez, USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson and Stanford Cardinal signee Hailee Swain are among the top prospects who finished their high school careers and are set to join their colleges next season.

They appeared in a video uploaded by the Overtime Select on Instagram on Monday and talked about their best high school memories.

"This class did so many dope things 🤞🔥 @mcdaag," the caption read.

Trending

Chavez asked the players to describe their high school basketball careers in one word.

"Lots of good moments, lots of championships," Tennessee commit Mia Pauldo said.

"Historical," Chavez said. "We haven't won state in 44 years, pretty big deal."

"I would say memorable just because I got to do some pretty cool things, with 10 of my best friends," Davidson said.

"Memorable," Kansas State signee Jordan Speiser said. "I played with a lot of my friends and we won a lot so that was fun."

"Exciting, we weren't expected to win," Duke signee Emilee Skinner said. "I came in freshman year, we won for four straight years."

Davidson also asked about their all-time favorite high school hoops moment.

"Probably scoring my 57-point game and it was against out team rivalry so it made it more special," Chavez said.

Pauldo talked about playing against Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes.

"My junior year when we played Mikayla Blakes at Rutgers University in the championship," Pauldo said. "We were down in the fourth quarter, we came back and won that one."

"Definitely winning the state championship this year," Swain said. "Coming into it, we were the underdog. We had to play the number one team in the state. I think top five in the country, winning that was amazing."

Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson and more lead Team USA to victory at Nike Hoop Summit

Aaliyah Chavez and Jazzy Davidson led Team USA to a 90-78 win against Team World at the Jordan Brand Classic on April 12.

Chavez recorded 10 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes while Davidson had 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks.

Davidson is the only player signed by the USC Trojans in the 2025 class, while Chavez will play alongside Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart next season at Oklahoma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More