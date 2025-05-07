Aaliyah Chavez's mom shares sweet childhood picture of the Oklahoma bound hooper; counts down her graduation day (PHOTOS) 

Aaliyah Chavez, the McDonald's All-American point guard, ranks in the third spot in the nation, according to ESPN's final rankings. After completing a stellar high school basketball career at Monterey High School, the point guard will join the Oklahoma Sooners next season.

On Tuesday, her mother, Andrea Chavez, shared some wholesome pictures on Instagram of the mother-daughter duo with a countdown to her graduation day.

Aaliyah Chavez's mom shares sweet childhood picture of the Oklahoma-bound hooper; counts down her graduation day (Image: IG/drechavez02)

"Believe in yourself Believe you can, and you will," Andrea Chavez captioned her story and tagged her daughter, along with a countdown sticker.

She shared another story:

"I feel like we blinked and bam a senior."

Previously, Andrea Chavez shared some more pictures of the Oklahoma Sooners commit from her childhood with some heartfelt messages, as she counted down to her graduation day:

"Never forget everything you have gotten through."

"Never forget all the times you pushed through even when you thought you couldn't," she captioned the second story.

Aaliyah Chavez caps off an exemplary career at Monterey

Chavez, who joined the school in the 2021-22 season, averaged 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game in 39 matches in her freshman season.

In four seasons at the Plainsmen, Chavez played 150 games and averaged 32.0 ppg, 5.1 apg, 8.5 rpg, 3.2 spg and 0.9 bpg.

In her final season at Monterey, Chavez was close to averaging a double-double, with 34.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 4.3 apg, 3.7 spg and 1.2 bpg in 42 matches.

Furthermore, she led the school to a 37-5 overall record and a 14-2 record in the Texas Region I 5A Region I District 3 Basketball League, where they finished third, below Amarillo and Tascosa. Chavez also led the school to the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championships after a 64–35 win against Liberty Hill on Mar. 1.

Chavez will be joined by Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart next season.

