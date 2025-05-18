Aaliyah Chavez's mother shares adorable throwback pictures of Oklahoma-bound hooper days ahead of graduation day 

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN's latest rankings), completed her high school basketball career at Monterey. The 5-foot-9 combo guard led the Plainsmen to their first title in 45 years in her senior year.

Before heading to play college basketball at the Oklahoma Sooners, Chavez will have her graduation day next week. Her mother, Andrea Chavez, who is often seen sharing her highlights and achievements on Instagram, shared a story from her childhood days, where Chavez is seen holding a trophy, along with a countdown to her Graduation Day on Saturday:

"Some people are never going to clap for you WIN ANYWAY," she captioned her story and added a countdown sticker.

Her mother also shared a couple of stories when there were more than two weeks left for her graduation on May 7:

"Believe in yourself Believe you can, and you will," Andrea Chavez captioned her story and tagged her daughter, along with a countdown sticker.

She shared more stories on her IG account:

"I feel like we blinked and bam a senior," the caption read.

"Never forget everything you have gotten through."

"Never forget all the times you pushed through even when you thought you couldn't."

"They have great coaches," Aaliyah Chavez on why she joined Oklahoma

Aaliyah Chavez received offers from other top programs, including the Texas Longhorns, UCLA Bruins, LSU Tigers and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among others. However, she decided to sign for the Sooners on Mar. 25.

While talking to Sports Illustrated, Chavez spoke about her decision:

"You know, they have great coaches," she said. "Coaches that I've been talking to since I was in eighth grade. And [they have] such a great playing style. They match how I play. I want to play fast, and that's why I chose [Oklahoma]."

Aaliyah Chavez will join Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart at Oklahoma next season, and a lot of attention will be paid to her development.

