Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts and Jazzy Davidson set to team up for McDonald's All-American West Team

The McDonald's All-American Game, one of the most prestigious tournaments in high school basketball, will see top 2025 prospects Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts and others compete. The girls' matchup is set to tip off on Tuesday and will air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the boys' game at 9 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

With plenty of top prospects on both teams for the McDonald's All-American Game, fans have shifted their attention to the rosters. On Sunday, the Instagram page "ballislifewbb" discussed the top three recruits playing on the same team at the All-Star contest.

"The West team is stacked with the top 3 players in the class of 2025! Is this a cheat code? @mcdaag," the post was captioned.

Aaliyah Chavez, who recently committed to the Oklahoma Sooners after leading her school, Monterey, to the State Championship, will be joined by No. 2-ranked player and USC signee Jazzy Davidson and No. 3 player and UCLA signee Sienna Betts.

Chavez spent her entire high school career at the Plainsmen, playing 150 matchups and averaging 32.0 points, 5.1 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. This season, she led her school to a 37-5 overall and a 14-2 record in the Texas Region I 5A Region I District 3 Basketball, where it sits in the third spot.

Jazzy Davidson averaged 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game to lead her school, Clackamas, to a 32-3 overall and an unbeaten 16-0 record in the Oregon Section 6A Mt. Hood Basketball, where it is at the top spot.

Sienna Betts, who will join her elder sister, Lauren, at the UCLA Bruins, led Grandview High School (Colorado) to the 2025 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournaments after averaging a double-double with 23.0 ppg, 16.5 rpg, 4.9 apg, 2.3 spg and 3.4 bpg in 28 games.

Aaliyah Chavez, ZaKiyah Johnson and more on the McDonald's All-American Game girls roster

The McDonald's All-American Game committee shortlisted 12 players from a pool of 400 players. The roster was then divided into two teams, East and West, both full of top high school basketball prospects.

Here's a look at the two teams:

East: Nyla Brooks, Kaelyn Carol, Jaida Civil, Aaliyah Crump, Jaliya Davis, ZaKiyah Johnson, Leah Macy, Agot Makeer, Mia Paulido, Deniya Prawl, Lara Somfrai, Hailee Swain,

West: Darianna Alexander, Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson, Addison Deal, Alexandra Eschmeyer, Grace Knox, Ayla McDowell, Brynn McGaughy, Aliyahna Morris, Emilee Skinner, Jordan Speiser

Which team will win the 2025 edition of McDonald's All-American Game?

