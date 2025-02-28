"Aaliyah cooking these girls I’m sorry": Hoops fans react to Girls' National Player of the Year finalists ft. Sienna Betts, Kaleena Smith 

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, has yet to announce her college decision. However, she continues to lead Monterey High School to the state championship match in the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championships.

Ad

Chavez was selected as one of the 2024-25 MaxPreps Girls Basketball National Player of the Year finalists. The official page of MaxPreps shared the list of finalists on Friday:

Ad

Trending

"2024-25 MaxPreps National Player of the Year finalists revealed for girls basketball 🎖️🏀," the post's caption said.

Hoops fans took their opinions to the comments section, talking about Aaliyah Chavez:

Hoops fans react to Girls' National Player of the Year finalists ft. Sienna Betts, Kaleena Smith (Credits: Instagram/@maxpreps)

"Aaliyah cooking these girls I'm sorry," a fan commented.

Ad

"Aaliyah was born and raised in Lubbock and stayed in Lubbock and come Saturday will lead her team to a state championship.Its easy to be 28-1 when you have a stacked team😂. I take nothing away from anyone on this list because depending on who you ask every pro or con will very. AALIYAH CHAVEZ IS THE NATIONS BEST PLAYER PERIOD." another fan wrote.

Ad

"Aaliyah is close to scoring 5000!!!!! Points obviously it's her case she is 1of1 🔥," one fan said.

Several other fans had different opinions:

Hoops fans react to Girls' National Player of the Year finalists ft. Sienna Betts, Kaleena Smith

"Taking nothing from Chavez but when a gifted scorer is playing lesser competition then yeah 35 is cool. Last year Kay averaged 34. Yeah her team has better talent but the staff also put together a schedule where a third of their games were against teams that have been ranked at some point this season. And with that schedule lay still shows she is by far the best player in the nation," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Aaliyah is definitely the goat. But after watching Aaliyah and Kaleena play against each other, Kaleena is the better overall player on both sides in my opinion. Aaliyah is definitely #2. Again, my opinion," another fan said.

"Missing the best player in the country. Kate Harpring, Marist, Atlanta, GA," one fan commented.

Aaliyah Chavez talks about Monterey High School

TheoVisuals, a YouTube page that produces basketball content, uploaded Aaliyah Chavez's documentary on Tuesday. In the video, Chavez's mother, Andrea Chavez, talked about her loyalty to her school, and the combo guard also commented on the same:

Ad

"When I say loyal that what it is," Chavez said (Timestamp: 9:12 ). "I don't want to be one of those kids with like oh you went to transfer just to win a State title, I don't want to do that. I want to show that I can win a State title with anybody."

Ad

"I want to show that I can play like this with anybody so staying at Monteray is just that's the right choice for us like some people just play basketball," she added.

Which program do you think Aaliyah Chavez will choose?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback