Aaliyah Crump, Aaliyah Chavez, and fellow McDonald's All-American stars reveal who they're most excited to face in college

For Aaliyah Chavez, Aaliyah Crump, and other Class of 2025 prospects, next season comes with the transition to college-level basketball. This is a major leap into a faster, more intense, and more competitive brand of basketball, and these girls can't wait.

At the McDonald's All-American Game in April, Aaliyah Chavez, Crump, and the other stars revealed which opponents they are most excited to face in college next season.

According to Crump, she's especially looking forward to facing teams from the Southeastern Conference (SEC), most notably against LSU and South Carolina.

"Any SEC game, but I would say LSU, South Carolina." Crump said.

Aaliyah Crump is committed to the Texas Longhorns, which also plays in the Southeastern Conference. Aaliyah Chavez is also SEC-bound and committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. Like Crump, she's especially excited about the chance to go up against the South Carolina Gamecocks next season.

"I think mine is South Carolina for sure. At their place, though. I just feel like the environment is going to be different down there." Chavez said.

Mia Pauldo, who is committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, is looking forward to facing other SEC teams, as she considers it a competitive conference with strong fan bases.

"SEC fan bases don't play. I would definitely say South Carolina, Texas as well, because our fan bases are strong." said Mia.

No. 1 ranked prospect Jazzy Davidson is currently committed to the USC Trojans and will be competing in the Big Ten Conference next season. One matchup she's already looking forward to is the game against conference rival UCLA.

"Probably UCLA, just because I feel like that rivalry." said Davidson.

The other girls featured in the video, five-star prospects Jordan Speiser, a Kansas State commit, and Cincinnati commit Darianna Alexander, will both be competing in the Big 12 Conference, and they're already looking forward to going head-to-head when their teams face off next season.

"I am excited to play against Kansas State, another rival school. She (Speiser) is going there." Darianna said.

"And vice versa. Everyone talks about how hostile that environment is and I can't wait to play in it." said Speiser.

Like these high school stars, many 2025 class prospects players are also already counting down the days until they hit the college court. Fans are also eagerly anticipating watching their favourite high school stars eventually take on college basketball and hopefully shine all the way to the WNBA someday.

Oklahoma Sooners commit Aaliyah Chavez Wins MVP at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

Following the McDonald's All-American Game, Oklahoma Sooners commit Aaliyah Chavez, and some of the McDonald's All-American stars also went on to feature in the Jordan Brand Classic game on April 18. Aaliyah Chavez played on Team Flight, leading them to a 126-108 victory against Team Air.

Aaliyah Chavez ended the game with 24 points, three rebounds, five assists, and five steals. She shot 50% from the field, which includes 4 of 11 from the three-point line.

