  • Aaliyah Crump and Jenica Lewis in awe as UConn target Addison Bjorn poses in shiny outfit 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified May 09, 2025 20:56 GMT
(Image: IG/ Addison Bjorn, Getty)
Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump and Class of 2026 recruit Jenica Lewis were among other players who complemented Addison Bjorn on Friday. The 6-foot-2 small forward posted a carousel of images on her official Instagram account earlier in the day.

Bjorn was accompanied by friends as she held a bouquet and wore a shiny blue outfit, posing in front of fountains and a big door:

"Rare occasion 🩵," Bjorn captioned the post.
The comments section of the post saw reactions from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish signee Leah Macy, Duke Blue Devils signee Emilee Skinner and Stanford Cardinals signee Hailee Swain, apart from Crump and Lewis:

Aaliyah Crump and Jenica Lewis in awe as UConn target Addison Bjorn poses in shiny outfit (Image: IG/ Addison Bjorn)
Jenica Lewis commented twice, "ooh tan lines evened out," and three heart eyes emojis.
"yess love it," commented Aaliyah Crump with a heart eye emoji.
Emilee Skinner added, "Yassss."
Hailee Swain commented with four heart eye emojis.
"you ATEEE," added Leah Macy.

Addison Bjorn, who finished her junior year of high school basketball at Park Hill South Panthers, played 27 games and averaged a double-double. She scored 22.1 points, grabbed 11.5 boards, dished out 3.4 assists, stole the ball 3.4 times and blocked it 1.0 times per match. She led the Panthers to a 28-1 overall record.

She shared her top 15 list of colleges on X in January:

"A huge thank you to all the schools and coaches that have invested their time and energy into recruiting me!! I have really enjoyed the process. At this time, I have decided to focus on the following schools with my recruitment. Thank you!" She wrote.
Addison Bjorn shines in Nike EYBL Session 1

Addison Bjorn showed a stellar display of basketball in the Nike EYBL Session 1. The famous basketball page 'Hoopers4dayz' shared some stats and highlights of the small forward last week:

"@addison_bjorn session 1 recap. She shot over 70% from the field for the entire tournament while being in the leaderboards in points, assists, and blocks 😬," the post was captioned.
Bjorn averaged in fifth place in points per game with 18.8. She also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. However, what stood out was her shooting numbers. Bjorn shot 70.6% from the field and 57.1% from behind the 3-point line. She also converted 81.8% of her shots from the charity stripe.

She still has another year to decide on her collegiate career.

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
