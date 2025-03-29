Addison Bjorn, the No. 24 overall prospect in the Class of 2026 (according to the On3 Industry Rankings), shared a carousel of images from her junior year at Park Hill South High School (Missouri). The pictures consisted of highlights from last season.

Bjorn's post received reactions from other top recruits, including No. 3 prospect and Sierra Canyon guard Jerzy Robinson, Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump and Jenica Lewis, among others.

"3/4 Thank you seniors. ❤️," Bjorn captioned.

Aaliyah Crump, Jerzy Robinson and Jenica Lewis react as Iowa Hawkeyes target Addison Bjorn shares her favorite moments from junior season (Image: IG/ Addison Bjorn)

"u should’ve dunked that 6th slide," Robinson wrote.

"bestieee," Crump commented.

"#1 in my heart and on the court," Lewis wrote.

"pretty sure #10 blocked u on slide 4," Park Hill South commit Des Hinson commented.

"tuff addiii," Stanford signee Hailee Swain said.

"Ayy baddie," Duke signee Emilee Skinner commented.

"You too tuff," Kansas commit Libby Fandel wrote.

Bjorn has been an integral part of the Panthers. This past season, she averaged a double-double of 22.1 points, on 57.0% shooting, including 35.0% from beyond the arc, and 11.1 rebounds. She also recorded 3.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

She leads the school in major stats, including total points (596), assists (96), rebounds (310), steals (91) and blocks. Bjorn is also first in field goal percentage (57.0% ), second in 3-point FG% (35.0) and third in free-throw percentage (62.0%).

Addison Bjorn announced her top 15 programs

In January, Addison Bjorn shared her final 15 programs: Duke, North Carolina, UConn, Stanford, UCLA, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Iowa State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Texas and Kansas State.

"A huge thank you to all the schools and coaches that have invested their time and energy into recruiting me!! I have really enjoyed the process. At this time, I have decided to focus on the following schools with my recruitment. Thank you!" Bjorn tweeted on Jan. 21.

With one more year left before she makes her collegiate decision, which program do you think Bjorn will choose?

