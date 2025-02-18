Aaliyah Crump shares 2-word reaction to Longhorns WBB assistant coach sporting a gift from Texas signee

No. 5 recruit from the Class of 2025, Aaliyah Crump signed for the Texas Longhorns on Jul. 8. While she will join head coach Vic Schaefer's side next season, Crump sent a special gift for assistant coach Blair Schaefer, which she later reshared on her Instagram story.

Crump gifted Schaefer some New Balance merch including a crop top, pants and some off-white shoes. The story was reshared by Crump on her IG with a two-word caption:

"yess girlllll," Crump captioned the story.

Aaliyah Crump shares 2-word reaction to the Longhorns WBB assistant coach sporting a gift from the Texas signee (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

Here's the story shared by Schaefer:

She captioned her story, "A little gift from @aaliyahcrump."

Crump, who ranks at the first spot in the shooting guard position and among prospects from Minnesota, had offers from six programs including Texas, Ohio State, Baylor, Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Carolina.

Furthermore, she also took unofficial visits to Texas, Ohio State and Baylor before she chose the Longhorns. Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer was full of praise for Crump and talked about the 6-foot-1 shooting guard's abilities:

"I'm excited and proud to announce the signing of Aaliyah Crump to our program. Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student-athlete here at The University of Texas.

He also talked about her 2023 FIBA Americas U16 championship for Team USA where she averaged 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds to help USA to a 6-0 record, winning the gold medal:

"She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist and I believe the best is yet to come."

Aaliyah Crump wears the Bulldogs jersey to support BF Asa Newell

Aaliyah Crump and her boyfriend Asa Newell, who plays for the Georgia Bulldogs, took to Instagram to post some pictures as they both donned the Bulldogs jerseys

"bulldog for the weekend #14❤️," the post was captioned.

The comments section was full of wholesome reactions by Newell, Jerzy Robinson, Addison Bjorn and Hailee Swann:

Asa Newell and other players comment on Crump's post (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

"I love you baby❤️😍😍," Newell's first comment read.

"awww," Jerzy Robinson, No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026, commented.

"Awww," Class of 2026 prospect Addison Bjorn commented.

"awww aaliyahh yess," Stanford signee Hailee Swain commented.

Aaliyah Crump is the only player signed by the Longhorns from the 2025 Class.

