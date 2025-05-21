AAU standout Jason Crowe Jr. drops 2-word reaction as Andre Nickerson commits to ACC program 

Jason Crowe Jr., the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), will enter his senior year of high school basketball career at Inglewood.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard's schoolmate, Andre Nickerson Jr., announced his commitment to the SMU Mustangs on his Instagram page on Wednesday. Crowe Jr. reshared the post on his IG story with a two-word reaction:

Jason Crowe Jr.'s 2-word reaction as Andre Nickerson commits to ACC program (Image: IG/jasoncrowejr)

"congrats brudda," Crowe Jr. captioned his story with a cross finger emoji and tagged Nickerson Jr.

According to On3, Nickerson Jr. had taken only one unofficial visit to the USC Trojans on Sep. 28 last year. Furthermore, the tight end, who ranks at the 969th position nationally, 54th in the tight end position, and 87th in California, is a three-star recruit.

He also received offers from San Diego State Aztecs, UNLV Rebels, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among others.

On the other hand, Jason Crowe Jr., who ranks third in the shooting guard position and fourth in California, averaged 35. points, 6.1 assists, four rebounds, 3.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest last season, leading Inglewood to a 26-7 overall record.

With offers from the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and the Oregon Ducks, among others, Crowe Jr. also took an unofficial visit to USC on Feb. 15 this year.

Jason Crowe Jr.'s Oakland Soldiers seal a tight win over JL3 in Nike EYBL

The Oakland Soldiers, led by Jason Crowe Jr. and the No. 1 player in the 2026 Class, Tyran Stokes, have a 5-2 overall record and sit fifth in the Merritt Division with five points.

In their match against JL3 on Sunday, the Soldiers secured a 75-74 victory. Crowe Jr. scored 17 points on 40.0% shooting, including 2-for-6 from the three-point line. He also had five rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31:27 minutes.

Tyran Stokes recorded a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 29:47 minutes. He shot 25.0% from the field and converted 11-of-15 of his shots from the charity stripe.

Both players have another year to decide on their collegiate career.

