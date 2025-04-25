Alijah Arenas, son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and a USC Trojans commit, was involved in a serious car accident on Thursday morning. ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on X (formerly Twitter):

"Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday morning, hospitalized and placed into an induced coma, sources tell ESPN. Arenas, 18, is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas." he posted.

Arenas' mother, Laura Govan, shared a post on her official Instagram page, asking for prayers:

"I NEED ALL YOURE F****** PRAYERS," Govan shared on her post:

The post received comments from media personalities, including Academy Award winner Viola Davis, Sean Diddy Combs' daughters and more:

Academy Award winner Viola Davis, Sean Diddy Combs' daughters, & others show solidarity for Laura Govan after Alijah Arenas' car crash (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

''Big prayers!! Man….my heart is right there with you!!!!!!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️❤️❤️," Davis commented.

The Combs twins commented, "We love yall🙏🏾❤️."

Social media influencer Rasheeda Frost commented with nine joined hands emojis.

Actor and author Holly Robinson Peete added, "We got you!!!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

"Omg! Praying for you girl," commented public figure Nicole Murphy.

A musician who goes by the IG username @diamondatl commented, "may your son be covered in the blood of Jesus."

Businesswoman Jordyn Woods added, "Praying so hard for you and your family. ❤️🙏🏽."

"Sending so many prayers of healing and protection for your family. ❤️" commented media personality Kayla Nicole.

TMZ's reports stated that the accident occurred early on Thursday morning. Arenas' Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant. However, when the emergency responders arrived on the scene at 4:55 AM, Arenas had made it out of the car.

The report also suggested that Arenas did not suffer any broken bones. However, the injury was serious enough for the responders to induce a coma.

Bryce James shares a message of support for Alijah Arenas after his car crash

Son of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James and the Arizona Wildcats signee shared a post by the famous basketball page TheHoopsPill on his IG story and wrote a three-word message in support of Alijah Arenas:

Bryce James shares a message of support for Alijah Arenas after his car crash (Image: IG/ Bryce James)

"Praying for u," James captioned his story with a red heart emoji and a joined hands emoji.

Bryce James will be joined by Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode at Arizona next season.

