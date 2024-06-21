Acaden Lewis college offers: List of schools in in contention for 4-star PG

Acaden Lewis, a four-star point guard in the 2025 class, has captured the attention of numerous top-tier college basketball programs. The rising senior from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., has showcased his talents with Team Durant on the EYBL Circuit. He is averaging 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this spring.

The University of North Carolina (UNC) has made a strong push for Lewis, extending an offer after observing his performance at the NBPA Top-100 Camp. Lewis is scheduled for an unofficial visit to UNC on June 27th, followed by an official visit from October 4th-6th.

His stock has risen significantly, prompting offers from other powerhouse programs such as:

North Carolina

Kentucky

Kansas

Auburn

Indiana

Alabama

UConn

Tennessee

Miami

Louisville

Michigan

Syracuse

Ranked No. 52 overall and the No. 8 point guard in the 2025 cycle according to the On3 Industry Rankings, Lewis is a prime target for many elite programs. Discussing his recruitment process, Lewis highlighted his strategy for official visits and what he values in a prospective school.

"I’d like to start taking my official visits basically as soon as the summer is over," Lewis told On3

"June is kind of hectic with the NBPA Camp and the live periods. So after July, once Peach Jam is over, I’m looking to start going on my official visits. My birthday is in October, so I was thinking committing then would be cool, but I don’t want to rush things."

Lewis emphasized the importance of a school's culture and how everyone within the program is treated:

"The culture of the school will be big for me. I want to see how they talk to the top guy, their second guy, their thirteenth guy. See how they treat their managers and everyone in the program. With the portal and everything going on there, I want to go into a family environment where I know the coaches are invested in me."

Acaden Lewis reflects on Kentucky's offer and visit

Receiving an offer from Kentucky was a significant moment for four-star point guard Acaden Lewis. Talking to On3, Lewis expressed his excitement.

“It’s amazing,” Lewis said about the Kentucky offer. “Blue blood schools are the top of the top and are very selective, so to receive an offer from a school specifically known for great guards is a great feeling.”

Despite spending only a day in Lexington, Lewis made the most of his visit.

“My visit was good,” he said. “I enjoyed touring the campus, meeting everyone, and just experiencing one of the most respected schools in college basketball. The vibes there were intriguing; it seemed like people wanted to be there.”

Lewis also met with coach Mark Pope and his staff, appreciating their professional backgrounds.

“The staff has a unique nature to them and have multiple levels of NBA experience, which is great as learning from pros is always nice,” he said.

He is ranked as the No. 67 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle by the On3. Lewis is also the No. 12 point guard and the No. 2 player in D.C.