Acaden Lewis shares 1-word reaction to MSU signee Cam Ward's Iverson Classic moments

Acaden Lewis will be heading to the Villanova Wildcats after concluding an impressive high school basketball career at Sidwell Friends in Washington, DC. The 6-foot-2 point guard shared his reaction to Michigan State Spartans signee Cam Ward's Instagram post.

Ward posted some pictures from the Iverson Classic at Hampton, VA, on Tuesday, and Lewis shared a one-word reaction in the post's comments section:

Acaden Lewis shares 1-word reaction to Maryland signee Cam Ward's Iverson Classic moments (Image: IG/k1llacam)

"Yuh," commented Acaden Lewis.

Cam Ward ranks at the 52nd spot nationally, 13th spot in the small forward position and second in Maryland, as per On3's Industry Rankings. He received offers from the Maryland Terrapins, Virginia Cavaliers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Marquette Golden Eagles, among others, before he signed for Michigan State on Oct. 22.

He played four seasons at Largo High School and averaged a double-double with 27.5 points, 3.1 assists, 11.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. In his senior year, Ward played 27 games and scored 29.4 ppg, grabbed 12.3 rpg, dished out 4.1 apg and stole the ball 1.8 times.

Furthermore, he also led the Lions to a 25-3 overall record and a 12-1 record in the Maryland Section Maryland Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A Basketball League, where they finished in the top spot.

The Lions also won the 2025 MPSSAA Boys Basketball State Championships (Maryland) after a 50-48 win against New Town on Mar. 14.

On the other hand, Acaden Lewis finished his senior year at Sidwell Friends, averaging 12.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.7 spg and 0.3 bpg in nine games. He led them to a 24-6 overall record and an 11-1 record in the Washington, DC, Section District of Columbia Mid-Atlantic Basketball League.

However, they couldn't win the 2025 DCSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament (DC) after a 67-51 loss against Gonzaga on Apr. 2.

"The staff knows me": Acaden Lewis on why he chose Villanova

Acaden Lewis received offers from programs including UConn, Kentucky, Michigan and Georgia, among others. However, he signed for Villanova on Apr. 30 after he took his official visit on Apr. 19.

He spoke to On3 about his decision.

“Nova has the staff that I trusted the most,” he said. “Not only do they have strong DMV ties, but at UMD, they were one of the first schools to take a chance on me at the high major level.

“The staff knows me and my game extremely well, and I have trust and faith that they will develop me while allowing me to be me at the same time.”

Lewis will be joined by Chris Jeffrey next season.

