Ace Bailey owns up to an unpopular eating habit in hilarious throwback with AJ Dybantsa, Cooper Flagg and Meleek Thomas

BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa was accompanied by Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas and NBA draft-bound Ace Bailey and Cooper Flagg in an excerpt of an old video uploaded on Instagram by SLAM High School on Tuesday.

The players were involved in a rapid-fire game of "Point 'Em Out'' where the interviewer asked them a question and they pointed to a player who fit the answer.

"Cooper, Ace, AJ & Meleek had us crying at Volume 5 🤣😭 Fast forward two years—Cooper Flagg & Ace Bailey are projected top-5 picks 🔥," the post was captioned.

The interviewer asked the quartet who would be most likely to pour the milk before the cereal, and Rutgers guard Ace Bailey raised his hand:

"Me, I do it all the time."

In a hilarious conversation, Meleek Thomas asked him, "How do you know how much milk you're going to need? You don't, so you pour all the cereal with a little bit of milk."

AJ Dybantsa also asked Bailey about his favorite cereal:

"Fruit pebbles," Bailey said.

Thomas continued the funny conversation, "Fruit pebbles already get soggy, so why do you pour the milk instead of the cereal?"

After that, Dybantsa asked Bailey why he poured the milk before the cereal, to which Bailey replied, "I don't know, I just always do that. You just be doing stuff sometimes, ain't nothing wrong with being different."

Both AJ Dybantsa and Meleek Thomas will be starting their collegiate career next season, while Flagg and Bailey declared for the NBA draft. Furthermore, the 6-foot-9 Cougars signee also talked about his goal to be at BYU for one season before heading to the NBA:

“Obviously, that’s a goal (going to the NBA), I’m only trying to go there (BYU) for one year,” Dybantsa told Gabriella Gonzalez during a Q&A in February.

AJ Dybantsa names the funniest hooper among Bailey, Flagg, Thomas and him

In the full video uploaded on YouTube on Sep. 12, 2023, the players were asked which one of them was most likely to be a stand-up comedian. AJ Dybantsa, Cooper Flagg and Meleek Thomas pointed to Ace Bailey in an instant:

"He's the funniest person in high school," Dybantsa said while pointing at Bailey. (3:42 - 3:44)

"Ace," Flagg said.

"He just speaks his mind," Thomas said.

"Anything that comes up in his head, he's going to say it, no filter," Dybantsa responded.

AJ Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress next season.

