Ace Flagg's GF Lizzy Gruber shares 4-word reaction to SJU Hawks teammate winning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honor

Ace Flagg's girlfriend, Lizzy Gruber, never misses an opportunity to celebrate her teammates' and management's big moments at SJU Hawks. So, when Rhian Stokes earned her first Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honor, she congratulated her achievement on Instagram.

Gruber shared the team's Instagram post on her story with the caption:

"sweet baby rhi rhi."

Lizzy Gruber via Instagram

In an 83-69 win over George Mason on Sunday, Rhian Stokes scored nine points with one rebound and two assists in 17 minutes. In a 70-65 loss to Rhode Island on Wednesday, she contributed 15 points (shooting 85.7% at 6-for-7, including making her only 3-point shot), two rebounds and four assists.

Stokes is having a solid freshman season with Saint Joseph's Hawks, averaging 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 27 games. She averages 18.1 minutes per game with a 40.9% field goal percentage. She is also maintaining a 76.1% free-throw rate. Her contributions in both scoring and playmaking have been crucial for the Hawks (20-6, 11-4 Atlantic 10) this season.

Ace Flagg, who plays for Greensboro (North Carolina) Day School, is the twin brother of Duke freshman standout Cooper Flagg. Ace signed with Maine in November.

Lizzy Gruber's career with SJU Hawks

Lizzy Gruber, a 6-foot-4 center from Gardiner, Maine, joined Saint Joseph's as a freshman in the 2023-24 season. She appeared in 14 games in her debut year, recording five points, eight rebounds and two assists. She charted her first career points against Bucknell, adding a rebound and a season-high two blocks.

Gruber has not yet played this season for Saint Joseph's ahead of the game against Dayton on Wednesday.

The SJU player had an outstanding high school career at Gardiner Area High School. She earned Miss Maine Basketball honors in 2023 and was named KVAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year the same year. She also achieved Bangor Daily News and Portland Press Herald Varsity All-State first-team honors.

Lizzy Gruber scored 1,000 points and recorded 1,000 rebounds in her career, becoming the first female in Maine history to reach her 1,000th rebound before her 1,000th point. She also set the program record for most career points at Gardiner Area High School and holds the school's record for most rebounds. She is the program record holder for career blocks with 399 as well.

