"Acuff reminds me of Iverson, MBJ reminds me of Marbury": Hoops fans react to 5-star recruits Darius Acuff and Mikel Brown Jr. facing off

Hoop fans were recently treated to an exciting showdown between the top two high school point guards, five-star recruits Darius Acuff Jr. and Mikel Brown Jr. The No. 1 ranked point guard, Acuff led his IMG Academy squad to a narrow 65-63 victory over DME Academy, led by Mikel Brown Jr.

In an Instagram post shared by "SlamHS" on Monday, fans got to see highlights of the two players' performance in that exciting face-off. As expected, different reactions have poured in.

Some fans were simply praising the two players, with one even comparing them to former NBA stars Allen Iverson and Stephon Marbury:

"Two of the very best that play the game the right way. Future pros. Acuff reminds me of Iverson, MBJ reminds me of Marbury. Wishing these two young men the bet in their careers. They represent the game and themselves very well. All Americans." One fan wrote.

"They two bad dudes & love the way they compete against 1 another but they have love for each other!" Another fan said.

"Definitely top 2 PG in this class though." Said another.

Some fans chose to take sides, favoring one player over the other in their compliments:

"Acuff never loses. Wins every big game and every big matchup he always finds a way to will his team to victory whether it's a big shot or great pass. Kid is the real deal." One fan said.

"Lol is Mikel had a team. His team would easily b undefeated 😂😂😂😂😂." Said another.

"Acuff was guiding him the whole game 🔥 Brown didn't match up with him 👎. Another wrote.

"Acuff won, but Mikel still better." Another fan said.

"Mikel Brown got real game." said another.

Top Point Guards Darius Acuff and Mikel Brown Jr. Selected for McDonald's All-American Games

Top point guards Darius Acuff and Mikel Brown Jr. have been named to the McDonald's All-American Games roster. The roster features 24 boys and 24 girls, who were selected from a total of 722 nominees.

The McDonald's All-American Games is an annual all-star game that combines the nation's top high school basketball players. As customary, this year, which is the 48th edition of the tournament, will feature an exhibition game in an East vs. West format, as well as three-point shooting competitions and slam dunk contests.

