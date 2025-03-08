Adidas Basketball hypes up Kansas signee Darryn Peterson on emerging as the 2025 Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year

Five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson has emerged as the winner of the 2025 Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year award. The No. 2 ranked prospect won the award over fellow top-ranked prospects AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament and Darius Acuff.

Naismith trophy, via their official Instagram page on Friday, made the announcement, and it has attracted a number of comments from fans.

One of the comments came from Adidas Basketball, the renowned sports brand with which Peterson has a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal. They dropped a four-word comment that read:

"Best in the nation."

This isn't the first time Adidas has publicly supported Peterson, as they frequently share positive comments about the five-star prospect on social media.

Peterson and Adidas have had a partnership for nearly two years. He became the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with the brand in November 2023.

In reaction to the post, some fans also commented in agreement with Adidas, with some even calling Peterson the best in the world:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥Best in the world. Worldwide one of one." One fan said.

"Best in the nation." Said another.

"One of One✍🏽." Another said.

Some fans joined in with different congratulatory messages and positive comments about Peterson:

"Congrats DP.. well deserved!!" One fan said.

"Congratulations more to come, can't wait." Another fan said.

"More important DP is a great person!!! Congratulations young fella!!!" Said another.

"Earned. Young fella can play and his approach to the game is very professional. Respect." Another said.

"His game is so mature it's crazy look like a 10 year vet playing HS." Said another.

Peterson has been incredibly impressive for Prolific Prep this season, leading them to a 29-5 record. He'll be taking his talent and quality to Kansas at college level next season.

Five-star Kansas Signee Darryn Peterson in the Running for the MaxPreps National Player of the Year Award

Five-star prospect Darryn Peterson is also in the running for the MaxPreps 2024/25 boys basketball National Player of the Year. The Prolific Prep star is competing against fellow top-ranked prospects AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, Nate Ament and Brayden Burries.

The award is set to be announced on April 8. Hopefully, this will be another award added to his list of accolades.

