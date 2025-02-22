Adidas basketball hypes Darryn Peterson with a 5-word message following his Naismith Trophy POY finalist nomination

Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson was named along with four others as a finalist for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year award. Kansas Mens' Basketball shared the news on their official Instagram account, with the post receiving several reactions from fans.

Ad

In addition to the fans, Peterson’s NIL sponsor and sportswear brand, Adidas basketball, also reacted, describing him as the:

“Best player in the country.”

Adidas basketball's reaction to Darryn Peterson being named Naismith Trophy finalist.

Ad

Trending

Peterson became the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with Adidas in in November 2023. Since then, the relationship between the guard and the sports brand has gone from strength to strength. He is the No. 1 shooting guard prospect in the 2025 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking and is also the No. 3 overall prospect in the class.

Who are the other Naismith Trophy finalists who will compete against Darryn Peterson for the award?

The Atlanta Tipoff Club, which administers the Naismith Awards, announced the finalists for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year on Thursday. The four other finalists in addition to Darryn Peterson are five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer, Arkansas signee Darius Acuff, BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, and Nate Ament, who is yet to sign with a program.

Ad

Boozer and Dybantsa have now been finalists for the award multiple times. This year marks Boozer’s third time as a finalist for the award, while it’s Dybantsa’s second straight year earning a finalist spot.

President of the Atlanta Tipoff Club - Eric Oberman praised the finalists, describing them as the most talented high school players. He said:

“These finalists represent the apex of high school basketball talent, each bringing a unique set of skills and achievements to the court. Their exceptional performances throughout the season have elevated their teams and set new standards in the sport."

The club also announced the finalists for the Naismith High School Boys Coach of the Year award - Montverde Academy’s Kevin Boyle, Christopher Columbus High School’s Andrew Moran, Brewster Academy’s Jason Smith, Bella Vista College Prep’s Brandon Rosenthal, and Harvard-Westlake’s David Rebibo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback