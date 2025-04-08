"After she committed, we knew we would be here": Hoops fans react to UConn Huskies standout Sarah Strong's commitment clip from high school

After spending just one year with the UConn Huskies, freshman forward Sarah Strong is now an NCAA national champion. She helped lead the Huskies to national championship glory with an 82-59 win against South Carolina on Sunday. Now a clip of her committing to UConn last season has resurfaced.

Strong committed to UConn during the conclusion of the Chipotle Nationals on April 6. One year later, she would win the national title with the Huskies. This eventful year has gotten many fans walking, some of whom were more than sure she would help lead her school to championship glory the moment she chose UConn.

"After she committed, we knew we would be here. Our Superstar," one fam said.

"finally I can say after all these years I have found my favorite player after mya moore💯 need her jersey asap," another fan said.

"What stands out about Sarah the most is her demeanor on the court. You would never know that she is only a freshman. What's scary is that she hasn't even begun to show her true abilities. This young lady is a walking talking problem❤️❤️❤️"one fan said.

Many others were in awe of her performance against South Carolina.

"Sarah caused absolutely hell and all kinds of problems for South Carolina she was to much for them blocking shocks making 3s dominating the paint the entire game !!!! Shell be a legend !!" one fan said.

"She's going to be drafted #1 in 3 years," another fan said.

"She’s incredible!" one fan said.

fams react to Sarah Strong commitment video resurfacing ((source: IG/ sportscenternext)

Sarah Strong had a strong statement performance against South Carolina, having a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

How good was Sarah Strong in high school?

Sarah Strong was a standout forward for Fuquay-Varina High School before transferring to Grace Christian School in Sanford, North Carolina. There, she helped the team win three consecutive NCISAA state titles and led the Lady Crusaders to a 41-game winning streak.

In her senior year, she was named North Carolina Miss Basketball and was named the Naismith High School Player of the Year in 2024. She also became a McDonald's All-American and was one of the most sought-after recruits from her class, She averaged 21.0 points, 16.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game as a senior.

As a recruit, she was rated a five-star by ESPN, which ranked her No. 1 overall.

