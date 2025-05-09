BYU signee AJ Dybantsa is on a mission to give back to his Jamaican roots. In collaboration with Bob and Rita Marley's foundation, the No. 1-ranked player has embarked on a trip to Jamaica to give back to Jamaica's grassroots basketball. The trip is scheduled to last from Thursday to Monday.

Ad

AJ, who has already landed in Kingston, shared a picture on his Instagram Story on Friday, announcing his presence in Jamaica. It was a photo of a Jamaican meal of rice, some veggies and sauce, which he most likely ordered. He captioned the post in Jamaican Patois, and it read:

"Kingston mi deyah😂🇯🇲," which translates to "I'm here in Kingston."

AJ Dybantsa hypes up his Jamaican roots during trip to uplift youth basketball in the country with Bob & Rita Marley's foundation (PHOTO). (Image via Instagram @aj.dybantsa)

AJ's connection to Jamaica comes through his mother, Chelsea Dybantsa, who hails from Hanover, Jamaica. He was, in fact, accompanied on the trip by both parents, his mom, and his father, Anicent Dybantsa, who, on the other hand, is a Congolese native.

Ad

Trending

During this five-day trip, Dybantsa will visit schools and donate much-needed basketball equipment to support the sport at the grassroots level. Alongside Bob and Rita Marley's foundation, the Jamaica Basketball Association (JBA) will also help coordinate the initiative.

According to AJ, he hopes to inspire the next generation of young basketball players with this initiative.

"I was taught by my parents to give back and what better way to do that than the place where my mother was born," he said. "I just hope to inspire the next generation of young ball players."

Ad

AJ Dybantsa, who recently wrapped up his high school basketball career, will join the BYU Cougars next season. The 6-foot-9 forward is indeed a special talent and will be a great addition to the Cougars.

Through this heartfelt initiative, he's extending the same grace and leadership he shows on the hardwood to the world around him.

AJ Dybantsa traveled to Jamaica to finalize his Jamaican citizenship

AJ Dybantsa is not just connected to Jamaica through his mom; he also has paperwork that proves the same. Back in 2024, the five-star prospect made a trip to the island to officially finalize his Jamaican citizenship.

Ad

The visit even sparked speculations that he might suit up for Team World, representing Jamaica at the Nike Hoops Summit.

AJ, however, went on to represent Team USA at the Nike Hoops Summit. He gave a 24-point performance guiding the team to a 124-114 victory over Team World.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More