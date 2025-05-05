AJ Dybantsa kicks off a new chapter, launching an initiative to engage fans ahead of BYU career

AJ Dybantsa shared a big announcement on Instagram on Sunday. After finishing an excellent high school basketball career, the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class, as per the On3 Industry Rankings and ESPN, started a YouTube channel.

"What's good y'all? I'm AJ Dybantsa and welcome to my YouTube channel," Dybantsa said. "I'm from Boston, Massachusetts and I'm committed to BYU for this upcoming season. Make sure you hit that subscribe button to follow along as I take you through my journey from college and all that. I am gonna be showing you behind-the-scenes workouts, game day vibes, travel, life on the court, off the court and more."

He also asked his followers to comment about the type of content they wanted to see.

"Let me know what content y'all wanna see by leaving a comment down below," Dybantsa said.

Dybantsa teased this announcement on X on Sunday.

"Launching something big tomorrow…," Dybantsa tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The 6-foot-9 forward received interest from over 25 programs across the nation. These included the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas State Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels, USC Trojans and Kansas Jayhawks, among others.

However, Dybantsa signed with the BYU Cougars on Dec. 10 after taking two unofficial visits on Jun. 3 and Nov. 16, and an official visit on Oct. 11.

He attended the Cougars' game against the West Virginia Mountaineers in March, and fans chanted his name. Nathan Dunn, a former sportswriter for The Utah Statesman, shared a video from the arena on X.

"Dybantsa is going through the ROC, to “AJ” chants," Dunn tweeted on March 2.

Expand Tweet

AJ Dybantsa leads his teams to wins at McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic

AJ Dybantsa played alongside other top prospects for the West Team at the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2. In the 105-92 win against Team East, he was helped by Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson and USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas, among others.

Dybantsa finished with 17 points, five rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes.

In the Nike Hoop Summit, Dybantsa scored 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 1-for-4 from the 3-point line. He also converted 9 of 10 free throws and grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists and stole the ball three times in 35 minutes to lead Team USA to a 124-11 victory over Team World on Apr. 12.

Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress will join Dybantsa next season at BYU.

