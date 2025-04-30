AJ Dybantsa, Kiyan Anthony, Cameron Boozer and others take a tough call on who to start, bench or cut among NBA stars SGA, Jokic and Giannis 

Top high school prospects, including the BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony and Duke Blue Devils signee Cameron Boozer, were asked a tough question in an Instagram reel posted by the famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT on Wednesday.

The trio was asked to play the game of "start, bench and cut." However, they were asked to choose among the 2021 NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 2023 NBA Champion Nikola Jokic and a three-time NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:

The players found it extremely difficult to answer the question.

"SGA, Joker, Giannis? I'm starting SGA, I'm benching Jokic and I'm cutting Giannis," Anthony said.

However, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Dybantsa, did not want anything to do with the question.

"That's crazy. You can't even bench them. Nah, I pass, I not getting canceled ," Dybantsa said.

"Set me up bro. I'm gonna ruffle some feathers with this one," Boozer said. "I'm gonna start Jokic, bench Giannis and cut Shai. Nah, all three are great but I just think Giannis is super underrated so I wanna show some love. I think he is averaging like 29 or 30 in the last two seasons and no one's talked about it, so I just want to show some love."

Nate Ament had to change his answer mid-way.

"Yeah I'm starting Jokic, nah, I'm starting Shai, benching Jokic, cutting Giannis," Tennessee Volunteers' Ament said.

Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson also gave his opinion, saying:

"I'm starting SGA, I'll bench Jokic and I'm gonna have to cut Giannis."

Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr. gave his take, saying:

"If we are going after impact, I'm going to start Jokic, bench SGA and I'm gonna have to cut Giannis."

Kiyan Anthony, Cameron Boozer and more defeated AJ Dybantsa's Team Flight in the Jordan Brand Classic

Son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony and son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron Boozer, led Team Air to a 141-124 win at the Jordan Brand Classic on Apr. 18.

Anthony won the MVP Award after finishing with 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-5 from behind the 3-point line. He also had five rebounds and converted 1-of-2 shots from the charity stripe.

AJ Dybantsa's 25-point effort was not enough for Team Flight, which had other top prospects, including Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr., Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia and more.

