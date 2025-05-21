AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat, Tajh Ariza among top talents invited to 2025 USA men’s U19 training camp

Top prospects, including BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, Arizona Wildcats signee Koa Peat and Tajh Ariza, the son of 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza, were called up for the 2025 USA men’s U19 training camp.

The Instagram page of USA Basketball shared the news on Wednesday as it posted a list of 33 players for the training camp in Colorado Springs:

"33 athletes have accepted invites to 2025 🇺🇸 #USABMU19 training camp in Colorado Springs," the post was captioned.

The training camp that commences on June 14 will be held at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. According to the website of USA Basketball, the 12-member roster will be released before the team departs for the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Switzerland.

Along with the players who will start their collegiate career, some college freshmen, including the San Diego Toreros guard Tony Duckett, Illinois Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. and Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner, among others, are also a part of the squad.

The squad also includes some Class of 2026 recruits, including No. 1 Tyran Stokes, No. 2 Brandon McCoy Jr. and No. 3 recruit Christian Collins (according to On3's Industry Rankings), among others.

USA Basketball men’s national team director Sean Ford sounded confident about building the best team:

“We are looking forward to the pool of players coming to Colorado Springs with the hope to represent the United States at the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup,” said Ford. “We are confident that we will build the best team to compete in Switzerland from this group of USA Basketball veterans and newcomers.”

The roster's coach will be Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, who will be assisted by Texas Tech's Grant McCasland and Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry. They will be supported by North Carolina's Hubert Davis, Alabama's Nate Oats and Kentucky's Mark Pope in Switzerland.

AJ Dybantsa will be aiming for his third gold medal with Team USA

AJ Dybantsa arepresented Team USA in the 2024 USA Men's U17 National Team in Istanbul, Turkey, and the 2023 USA Men's U16 National Team in Merida, Mexico, securing a gold medal at both events.

In Merida, the No. 1 recruit averaged 13.7 points and tied for second on the team with 3.8 assists, to secure his first gold medal.

In Istanbul, AJ Dybantsa averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per contest. He shot 58.73% from the field, including 31.82% from behind the arc, to win his second gold medal.

AJ Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress when he starts his collegiate career at BYU.

