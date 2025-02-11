AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep falls down ESPN's high school basketball rankings as the Boozer Twins' Columbus remains steadfast on the top spot 

No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 and BYU signee, AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep slipped in Sports Center Next Top 25 High School Week 12 Rankings, published on their Instagram page on Monday.

Utah Prep, which was ranked at the 12th spot in Week 11 rankings, dropped down seven spots and sits at the 19th position now.

Check out the rankings below:

This comes after Dybantsa's team lost three back-to-back games against the CIA-Bella Vista on Jan. 31, Cavalry Christian Academy on Feb. 1 and Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep on Friday, despite the 6-foot-9 forward's 44-points effort. While Peterson's school rose three ranks from the seventh spot to fourth.

However, Utah Prep redeemed themselves in the next game in The Grind Session against Iowa United as AJ Dybantsa scored 38 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and stole the ball twice to get a 69-61 win on Sunday.

Despite the movement on the list, the Boozer twins' Columbus Explorers stay on the top for the third consecutive week. They have not lost a game since their 62-44 win against Riviera Prep on Jan. 10. Furthermore, they have defeated Goleman 127-42 and Miami 79-51.

Furthermore, CJ Ingram's Montverde has also retained the second spot for the second time this week. They are on a five-game winning streak which started on Jan. 30 after their 81-41 win against Windermere Prep. In February, they defeated CIA-Bella Vista, College Achieve Central and Union Catholic.

Another team that has retained its position is Brewster Academy which won its last two games against Hoosac and Sunrise Christian Academy. Darius Acuff's IMG Academy and Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran High School also retained their fifth and sixth positions on the table.

AJ Dybantsa to miss the 2025 Iverson Classic

The McDonald's All-American was selected to play in the 2025 Iverson Classic on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum. Other top prospects including Darius Acuff, Darryn Peterson, Kiyan Anthony, Eli Ellis, Tounde Yessoufou and Niko Bundalo, among others will also be a part of the event.

However, with his enrollment date clashing with the tournament, AJ Dybantsa will not be a part of the roster. He will be replaced by a different player, which will be announced by the event at a later stage.

Dybantsa will be accompanied by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress at the Cougars next season.

