AJ Dybantsa’s Utah Prep teammate Anthony Felesi schedules visit to Kevin Young's BYU Cougars

Anthony Felesi, the No. 1 guard in Utah in the Class of 2026, could be joining his teammate and No.1 recruit in the 2025 Class, AJ Dybantsa, at the BYU Cougars. According to On3's Joe Tipton, the four-star recruit will take an unofficial visit to BYU on Saturday, Mar. 1.

Felesi will be in attendance for the Cougars' game against West Virginia in the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the Mariott Center.

"Anthony Felesi, On3's No. 34 overall recruit in the 2026 class, will take an unofficial visit to BYU on Saturday, he tells @On3Recruits.The 6-5 Shooting Guard is high school teammates with Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall recruit in 2025," posted Joe Tipton.

Anthony Felesi, who's ranked at the 42nd spot nationally and 13th in the shooting guard position, has received offers from 10 programs, according to On3. These include BYU, Houston, Utah, Mississippi State, Washington State, California, Utah State, UNLV, Creighton and Louisville.

He spoke about the Cougars in an interview with On3:

“The BYU staff is amazing. They have NBA experience all the way from the head coach down to the nutrition staff. So, I think they have a great program and a great staff as well.

"My teammate (AJ Dybantsa) is going there, and he keeps telling me that it’s the move. Coach (Kevin) Young is a very good coach, and with his experience off the court and knowledge on the court, AJ tells me I should be going there.”

In two seasons at BYU, Felesi has played 30 games and is averaging 14.3 points, 2.3 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest. This season, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard has played six matches and is averaging a double double with 13.7 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 2.0 apg and 1.5 spg in 9.5 mpg.

In his freshman year, Anthony Felesi played 24 games and scored 14.4 points, grabbed 4.9 rebounds, dished out 2.9 assists, stole the ball 1.3 times and had 1.0 blocks per game.

What is Anthony Felesi looking for in a college program?

The visit to BYU will be Anthony Felesi's second after he took an unofficial visit to Houston on Feb. 5. He talked about what factors he considers before deciding on a college with On3:

“When I got on my visits, I’m going to be looking for a relationship. Really, with everyone in the program. And I’m going to lean on my family with that, too."

Felesi also talked about family and his development:

If my family feels comfortable in the setting, with the coach and the person. Development is big for me, so I’ll be talking with the schools about what their plan is for me and my development.

Anthony Felesi has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

