  AJ Dybantsa shares 1-word message to affirm insider's thoughts on BYU basketball 

AJ Dybantsa shares 1-word message to affirm insider's thoughts on BYU basketball 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 26, 2025 18:36 GMT
AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 Class, will enroll for the BYU Cougars right before the 2025 Iverson Classic in May. The 6-foot-9 forward is also set to miss the prestigious tournament.

However, Dybantsa seems eager to join his new team as he reacted to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Cougars. CBS reporter Tim Doyle commended the program in a post, which was later quote-tweeted by Dybantsa:

"BYU, I believe, is the future of college basketball," Doyle tweeted.
"Agreed," Dybantsa retweeted.

The BYU Cougars secured an 80-71 win against VCU in Round 1 on Friday of the NCAA Tournament, and a tight 91-89 victory against Wisconsin in Round 2 on Sunday will now face Alabama in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

It wasn't just Tim Doyle who commented on the Cougars. The Instagram page of the BYU Cougars posted some more quotes by basketball analysts.

"It feels like the beginning of something special for BYU," CBS Sports' Adam Lefkoe said.
"They won today because they were the tougher team. It was really impressive," CBS Sports' Seth Davis said. He also commended coach Kevin Young, "Kevin Young can coach, y'all."
Basketball analyst Sean Paul added: "That was a truly elite defense that BYU just made look pedestrian."
AJ Dybantsa had interest from plenty of programs across the nation, fielding offers from BYU's next opponent Alabama, Kansas State, USC and North Carolina, among others.

He also took an official visit to USC on Oct. 20, 2023. Last year, he took visits to Auburn, Kansas State, Kansas, North Carolina, Alabama and BYU (on Oct. 11) before signing with the Cougars.

AJ Dybantsa already a popular figure among BYU fans

AJ Dybantsa will join the Cougars next season. However, the forward has already taken plenty of visits with his father, Ace Dybantsa, before he signed with the program.

In one of his visits to the Cougars' arena, fans chanted his name. Former Utah Statesman sports writer Nathan Dunn posted a video on X:

"Dybantsa is going through the ROC, to 'AJ' chants," he captioned the video on X.

AJ Dybantsa will be joined by his Utah Prep teammate Xavion Staton and Chamerlain Burgress at Kevin Young's team next season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
