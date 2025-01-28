AJ Dybantsa shares 3-word reaction to Meleek Thomas' comments on them teaming up for the McDonald's All-American Game

The final 24-man roster for the McDonald's All-American Game has been released, and Monday's announcement has initiated a number of responses from fans and athletes alike. Five-star prospect Meleek Thomas, an Arkansas signee, is one of the most excited, as he shared the announcement on his Instagram with a caption.

"First from Pittsburgh. Hard work always gon pay off, and I won't stop til I'm at the top. All glory to god," Thomas wrote.

As expected, reactions, especially congratulatory comments, have poured in from fans and fellow high school athletes.

One comment that stood out was from No. 1-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa, who will be playing on the same team (Team West) as Thomas, the No. 10-ranked prospect by ESPN, in the McDonald's All-American Game.

"Westtt," Dybantsa wrote, referencing that they'd both be representing the West.

Meleek Thomas responded:

"@aj.dybantsa from the east but gon turn west up!"

AJ Dybantsa's reaction to Meleek Thomas' post on selection for the McDonald's All-American Game. (Image via Instagram @Meleek.thomas)

The two players' interaction did stop there. Dybtansa shared it on his Instagram story alongside a three-word reaction:

"What gang said!"

AJ Dybantsa shares a three-word reaction to Meleek Thomas' comment on them teaming up for the McDonald's All-American Game. (Image via Instagram @aj.dybantsa)

The McDonald's All-American Game is an annual basketball event that features top high school prospects. It features 24 boys and 24 girls competing in an East vs. West all-star format, along with a dunk contest and a 3-point shooting competition.

This year, which is the 48th edition, features five-star prospects AJ Dybantsa, Meleek Thomas, Alijah Arenas, Brayden Burries and Darryn Peterson, alongside seven other players on the West team. They will face Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Darius Acuff, Isah Harwell, Nate Ament and others on the East team.

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa becomes BYU's first McDonald's All-American in 25 Years

With AJ Dybantsa's selection, a BYU signee will be participating in the McDonald's All-American Game for the first time since 2000.

Only five BYU signees have played in the game: Shawn Bradley, Michael Smith, Greg Kite, Devin Durrant and Garner Meads (the last to participate in 2000).

In total, 14 colleges have signees represented in this year's rosters, with programs like Duke, UConn, Arkansas and Houston landing multiple players. Additionally, four uncommitted players are in the lineup.

